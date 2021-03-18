July 18, 1936 – February 6, 2021

Leonard Hofer of Goodsoil, SK was born July 18, 1936 in Loon Lake, SK to Carl and Minnie Hofer. On February 6, 2021 he passed away peacefully in the Meadow Lake hospital with family by his side.

Leonard lived a very busy and rewarding life, and enjoyed it to the fullest. On February 15, 1958 he married Marion Fander. They bought a farm in the Goodsoil area and their farming years began. Leonard was a very devoted and successful farmer and rancher, and a jack-of-all-trades. He spent endless hours driving the caterpillar clearing land for crop and grazing purposes. Logging in the winter months and sawing lumber as improvements were constantly made to the farm. Leonard enjoyed going to auction sales where he would meet old friends and make new ones. Many times a purchase was made as “it was just too good of a deal to resist.”

In his later years he still enjoyed the thrill of the auction especially when his sons and grandsons accompanied him. Leonard loved spending time with his family. In the summer at the lake there was swimming, fishing and water skiing. His patience was endless and before long the entire family enjoyed the sport. Winters were spent at the rink cheering his boys on in hockey games, watching his daughter figure skate or curling in family league or bonspiels. He was president of the curling club for many years. Leonard was a strong pillar in the community serving on many committees, one being the building of the new hockey and curling rink when the previous facility was destroyed by fire.

Leonard and Marion became snowbirds in the early ‘90s, spending many years in Yuma, Arizona. They enjoyed many activities including happy hours with family and friends. Singing and playing instruments were both special to him especially when he was with his sisters. In addition they traveled to many beautiful destinations in their retirement years. Leonard always looked forward to Wednesdays and Sundays as he would join other seniors to play cards, visit and enjoy a mid-day coffee and snack.

In 1999, Leonard and Marion moved into the village of Goodsoil. Their youngest son Russell (Karen) purchased the farm. One of his greatest joys was going to the farm and helping during the busy spells. His favourite was running one of the combines during harvest season. He took great pleasure in using his ATV to check the crops, seeing if the hay was dry enough to bale, and going to the pasture checking on the cattle. During branding season Leonard was usually the first to place the “/L” Brand of the Hofer Ranch on the animal, all the way up till last spring.

Leonard was blessed with good health until the last few years. He had a strong Christian Faith and taught importance of keeping God in our lives. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight, District Deputy and a fourth degree member. He also served as a Eucharistic minister for many years. Leonard’s faith gave him strength until the end when he was ready to meet the Lord in eternal life.

He is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife Marion of 62 years; children: Dale (Dianne), Melvin (Tracey), Carol (Larry) Hryhorak, Russell (Karen); 10 grandchildren: Ashley, Brittany, Lucas, Kyle, Sidney, Austin, Brandon, Lance, Bo, Rachel; seven great grandchildren: Maci, Connor, Myra, Bryce, Avianna, Clark, Maddison; siblings: Edward, Veronica, Carleen, Ella, and Jane.

He was predeceased by his parents: Carl & Hermina Hofer; grandchildren: Kayla Hryhorak & Dustin Hofer; brother: Ernie Hofer; sister: Baby Susan Hofer.

Celebrant Father Ken Beler officiated at the funeral mass on Saturday February 20, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Leonard was laid to rest in the St. Boniface Cemetery.

Card of Thanks

The Family of Leonard Hofer would like to express their gratitude for the many acts of love and comfort we received. Thank you for the many prayers and masses offered for Leonard. For all the gifts of food, flowers, visits, cards and phone calls.

For the Spiritual Guidance, the prayers and funeral mass officiated by Father Ken. To the doctors and nurses of the palliative care unit in Meadow Lake. For all the arrangements made by Thomas Funeral Home. Furthermore a big thanks to two special ladies who prepared a delicious meal for the family. All of these kind gestures are very much appreciated by the family.