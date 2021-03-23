An additional 5,038 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 149,209.

The 5,038 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered in the following regions: Far Northwest (112), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (12), North Central (20), Saskatoon (626), Central West (313), Central East (218), Regina (2,948), Southwest (158) and Southeast (620).

Of the doses administered March 22, 1,873 were delivered at the Regina drive thru clinic.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 150 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan March 23, bringing the provincial total to 31,991 cases.

One (1) Saskatchewan resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The death was reported in the 60 to 69 age group from the South Central zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (1), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (9), North Central (8), Northeast (12), Saskatoon (8), Central East (8), Regina (91), Southwest (1), South Central (3) and Southeast (6) zones. One (1) new case is pending residence information.

Three previously reported cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the North Central (1) and Regina (2) zones. One case previously assigned to Saskatoon zone was deemed to be an out of province resident and has been removed.

There are a total of 30,100 recoveries and 1,472 cases are considered active.

One hundred fifty-two (152) people are in hospital. One hundred twenty-six (126) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (4), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (6), North Central (6), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (42), Central East (9), Regina (45), Southwest (2), South Central (4) and Southeast (6). Twenty-six (26) people are in intensive care: Saskatoon (8), Central East (2), Regina (15) and South Central (1).

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 158 (12.9 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 3,209 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan March 22.

To date, 636,484 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of March 22, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 534,111 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 702,650 tests performed per million population.

As of March 23, 891 variants of concern (VOC) have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the Far Northeast (1), Saskatoon (18), Central East (10), Regina (763), South Central (56) and Southeast (43) zones. These have previously been reported as “presumptive positives” but all screening tests will be considered confirmed VOCs for the purposes of public reporting and contact investigations. Please note these VOC may have been initially identified via means other than screening (i.e. selection for whole genome sequencing without screening).

There are 204 new lineage results reported today. Of the 360 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 352 are B1.1.1.7 (UK) and eight are B1.351 (SA). The Regina zone accounts for 312 (or 87 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors and other enforcement officers will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

General COVID-19 Information

