An additional 4,344 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 144,171.

The 4,344 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered in the following regions: Far Northwest (277), Saskatoon (489), Central East (348), Regina (3,116) and Southeast (114).

Of the doses administered March 21, 2,362 were delivered at the Regina drive thru clinic. To date, this is the highest one-day total for vaccine delivery at the drive-thru location.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Residents 67 years and older are currently eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccination online or by phone. Additional information on eligibility and how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/vaccine-booking.

Earlier today, PHAC determined four Pfizer thermal shippers, reported damaged over the weekend, are not damaged and the contained doses are safe. The 5,850 doses believed delayed will be delivered to Saskatchewan this week as scheduled.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 205 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan March 22, bringing the provincial total to 31,842 cases.

No additional Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (4), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (6), North Central (13), Northeast (9), Saskatoon (28), Central West (1), Central East (7), Regina (102), Southwest (1), South Central (12) and Southeast (7) zones. Four (4) new cases are pending residence information.

There are a total of 29,948 recoveries and 1,476 cases are considered active.

One hundred forty-three (143) people are in hospital. One hundred fifteen (115) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (3), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (7), North Central (6), Saskatoon (41), Central East (6), Regina (42), Southwest (1), South Central (5) and Southeast (3). Twenty-eight (28) people are in intensive care: Saskatoon (10), Central East (2), Regina (15) and South Central (1).

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 159 (13.0 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 2,814 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan March 21.

To date, 633,275 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of March 20, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 531,812 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 699,715 tests performed per million population.

As of March 22, there are no new confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases to report. There are 156 confirmed variants of concern cases in Saskatchewan: 149 B1.1.1.7 (UK) and seven B1.351 (SA). The Regina zone accounts for 141 (or 90 per cent) of the confirmed VOC cases reported in Saskatchewan.

In addition to the confirmed cases, there are currently 748 presumptive VOC cases reported in the Far Northeast (1), Saskatoon (18), Central East (8), Regina (640), South Central (42) and Southeast (39) zones.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, the per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe. www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.