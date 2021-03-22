On the morning of March 19, Meadow Lake RCMP were dispatched to the 300 block of 8th Avenue East for a male acting erratically.

On arrival, members arrested a 23-year-old male and located firearms, ammunition, and other prohibited weapons. A nine-millimetre semi-automatic rifle, a .357 revolver, body armour, a conducted energy weapon (Tazer), and a blue bandana were among the items seized.

Austin Rylan Dolter is facing a total of 12 criminal code charges including: possession of a weapon with a tampered serial number; possession of weapons contrary to order; unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of property obtained by crime; and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Dolter was remanded to appear in Meadow Lake provincial court March 22.