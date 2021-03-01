There were 386 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 79,289.

The 356 doses were administered in the Northwest (124) and North Central (262) zones. Data has been updated to include an additional 677 doses administered in the Far Northeast (22), Northwest (212), Central East (120) and Southeast (323) zones Feb. 25-27.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 154 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan March 1, bringing the provincial total to 28,801 cases.

No additional Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (12), Far North Central (3), Far Northeast (5), Northwest (14), North Central (10), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (33), Central West (1), Central East (14), Regina (53) and Southeast (2) zones. Five cases are pending residence information. Two cases with pending residence information were assigned to the North Central zone.

There are a total of 26,865 recoveries and 1,551 cases are considered active.

One hundred fifty-one (151) people are in hospital. One hundred thirty (130) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (4), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (12), North Central (14), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (49), Central West (1), Central East (7), Regina (33), South Central (3) and Southeast (4). Twenty-one people are in intensive care: Northwest (1), Saskatoon (11) and Regina (9).

There were 1,741 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Feb. 28.

To date, 578,066 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Feb. 27, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 486,243 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 642,693 tests performed per million population.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 143 (11.6 new cases per 100,000), the lowest seven-day average since early November. A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

Variant of Concern Testing at RRPL

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL) has completed the validation process in order to support whole genome sequencing. This test determines a positive COVID-19 case is a variant of concern, as well as what type of variant. Starting immediately, the RRPL has the capacity to test up to 192 samples per week.

In order to monitor for variants of concern, the RRPL will continue to focus whole genome sequencing testing on COVID positive results linked to international travel, declared outbreaks and cases of unexpected severe illness, as well as a random sampling of confirmed cases.

The province will continue to send up to 120 samples per week to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg to ensure a larger sample size.

Assess Your Risk and Get Tested

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to recommend against all non-essential travel. International travellers must abide by federal testing and quarantine measures. If you choose to travel inter-provincially, get tested as soon as you return to Saskatchewan and plan for a follow up test seven days later.

The presence of new variants across Canada means an elevated risk of bringing more transmissible strains of COVID-19 home with you. While you cannot test your way out of travel risks, testing is the best tool available to protect your family, friends and all residents of Saskatchewan against COVID-19 if you have travelled.

You do not need to be experiencing symptoms in order to have COVID-19. Find testing options near you at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.