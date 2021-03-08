An additional 892 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 92,776.

The 892 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered in the following regions: Far North Central (17), North Central (528) and Saskatoon (347).

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 97 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan March 7, bringing the provincial total to 29,806 cases.

One Saskatchewan resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This death was reported in the 60-69 age group from the Saskatoon zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (1), Far Northeast (5), Northwest (4), North Central (10), Northeast (3), Saskatoon (6), Central East (12), Regina (50), South Central (2) and Southeast (2) zones. Two (2) cases are pending residence information.

There are a total of 27,944 recoveries and 1,463 cases are considered active.

One hundred forty (140) people are in hospital. One hundred seventeen (117) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (3), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (11), North Central (8), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (47), Central East (3), Regina (40) and Southeast (3). Twenty-three people are in intensive care: North Central (1), Saskatoon (12), Central East (2) and Regina (8).

There were 1,753 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan March 7.

To date, 595,869 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of March 6, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 501,355 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 662,012 tests performed per million population.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 144 (11.7 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

COVID-19 Variant Cases Update

As of March 8, the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL) is reporting an additional three (3) confirmed cases of the B1.1.7 U.K. variant – two in the Regina zone and one in the Northwest zone, including the confirmation of the presumptive positive case reported Feb. 23. This brings the provincial total of confirmed variant of concern cases to nine: eight (8) B1.1.7 U.K. and one (1) B1.351 SA.

In order to monitor for variants of concern, the RRPL will continue to focus whole genome sequencing testing on COVID positive results linked to international travel, declared outbreaks and cases of unexpected severe illness, as well as a random sampling of confirmed cases. The province will continue to send up to 120 samples per week to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg to ensure a larger sample size.

All residents with a confirmed COVID-19 test are required to isolate to reduce the risk of transmission. If required, public health will issue a public service announcement to alert the general public to any risk due to any confirmed case of a variant of concern. The Government of Saskatchewan continues to plan for the impact of variants on COVID-19 including any required increase to public health measures and surge capacity planning.

The best protection against all COVID-19 variants remains the same as protection against COVID-19: stay home, physically distance, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask and get tested if you are experiencing even mild symptoms.

Find testing options near you at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.