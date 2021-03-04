An additional 2,493 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 84,090.

The 2,493 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered in the following regions: Far Northeast (11), Northeast (10), Northwest (6), North Central (12), Central East (174), Southeast (188) Saskatoon (951), and Regina (1,141).

Pfizer vaccine shipments have arrived in Prince Albert (4,680) and North Battleford (2,340) and clinics will begin March 4.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 169 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan March 4, bringing the provincial total to 29,220 cases.

Two Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One (1) death was reported in the 70-79 age group from the Northeast zone, and one (1) death was reported in the 50-59 age group from the Southeast zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (27), Far Northeast (15), Northwest (10), North Central (9), Saskatoon (46), Central West (4), Central East (5), Regina (41), and Southwest (1), South Central (3), and Southeast (2) zones. Six (6) cases are pending residence information. Three (3) cases with pending residence information were assigned to the North Central (1) and Regina (2) zones. Eight (8) cases were found to be out-of-province residents and were removed from the counts.

There are a total of 27,407 recoveries and 1,422 cases are considered active.

One hundred forty-six (146) people are in hospital. One hundred twenty-six (126) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (3), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (11), North Central (14), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (52), Central West (1), Central East (5), Regina (33), and Southeast (3). Twenty people are in intensive care: Saskatoon (10), Central East (1) and Regina (9).

There were 2,991 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan March 3.

To date, 585,820 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of March 3, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 491,504 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 649,289 tests performed per million population.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 148 (12.0 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

Assess Your Risk and Get Tested

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to recommend against all non-essential travel. International travellers must abide by federal testing and quarantine measures. If you choose to travel inter-provincially, get tested as soon as you return to Saskatchewan and plan for a follow up test seven days later.

The presence of new variants across Canada means an elevated risk of bringing more transmissible strains of COVID-19 home with you. While you cannot test your way out of travel risks, testing is the best tool available to protect your family, friends and all residents of Saskatchewan against COVID-19 if you have travelled.

You do not need to be experiencing symptoms in order to have COVID-19. Find testing options near you at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.