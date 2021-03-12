Police have charged 28-year-old Jordan Andrew Scott Nelson of Meadow Lake with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault with a weapon following a March 10 incident southwest of Dorintosh.

Around 1:20 p.m. that day, Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of a serious assault that occurred at a rural location in the RM of Meadow Lake.



The suspect, later confirmed to be Nelson, fled the scene in a vehicle and officers believed he had an axe in his possession. Officers from multiple detachments and units immediately flooded the area looking for the suspect. Meanwhile, local EMS transported the victim – identified by neighbours as Nelson’s stepfather, James Lepine – to hospital with what were reported to be serious injuries.

At 1:51 p.m. the Meadow Lake RCMP issued a SaskAlert advising the public in the area to not approach Nelson or the suspect vehicle he fled in. Nelson was located and arrested without incident at the 100 block of 2nd Street East in Meadow Lake by Meadow Lake RCMP officers shortly before 2:50 p.m.

Lepine, 74, remains in hospital. The RCMP will not be providing an update on his condition.

Nelson remains in custody and is scheduled appear in Meadow Lake provincial court today (March 12) at 10 a.m. via phone.