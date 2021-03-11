An additional 1,493 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 95,879.

The 1,493 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered in the following regions: Northwest (6), North Central (347), Saskatoon (432), Central East (33), Regina (665) and Southeast (10).

As of March 11, fifty-six (56) per cent of long-term care homes across Saskatchewan have now received their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are now fully vaccinated. Forty-five (45) per cent of personal care homes (PCHs) have now received both their first and second doses.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 165 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan March 11, bringing the provincial total to 30,193 cases.

No additional Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (3), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (24), Northwest (19), North Central (12), Northeast (7), Saskatoon (24), Central West (1), Central East (9), Regina (51), Southwest (4), South Central (4) and Southeast (6) zones. Eleven cases have been reassigned to the Far Northeast (3), Northwest (1), North Central (6) and Regina (1) zones. One (1) case was found to be an out-of-province resident and removed from the counts.

There are a total of 28,397 recoveries and 1,395 cases are considered active.

One hundred thirty-seven (137) people are in hospital. One hundred ten (110) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (12), North Central (9), Saskatoon (43), Central East (5), Regina (36) and Southeast (2). Twenty-seven (27) people are in intensive care: Northwest (1), North Central (1), Saskatoon (11), Central East (2) and Regina (12).

There were 2,850 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan March 10.

To date, 602,992 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of March 9, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 506,352 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 669,084 tests performed per million population.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 139 (11.3 new cases per 100,000), the lowest seven-day average since Nov. 13. A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, the per capita testing rate and current numbers of variants of concern can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

Interrupt COVID-19 Transmission in Regina

With an increase of community transmission of variants of concern in Regina, public health officials are asking all those who live and work in Regina to re-commit to best prevention practices to protect against COVID-19.

• Wear your mask in all public places

• Maintain physical distancing

• If you are able to work from home, work from home at this time

• Wash your hands frequently

• Avoid all unnecessary travel

Many of Regina’s outbreaks are a result of people of going to work and public places while symptomatic. If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

The trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children are being monitored. The weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19, including data by age and positivity rates, has been posted at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca. Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe. www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.