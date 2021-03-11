October 16, 1941 – February 4, 2021

Lionel Lefort was born October 16, 1941 in Meadow Lake, SK and passed away February 4, 2021 in St. Walburg, SK.

He was the youngest of 12 children raised in the Cabana district. He moved to BC and worked in bush camps for a few years. He moved back to Meadow Lake in 1961 and worked as a sawyer at Ericksons Box Factory. He also bought land in the Cabana district in 1961. He met his future wife, Georgette, in 1962. They were married in 1963. Their son Dave was born in 1964 and son Rick in 1965.

Lionel’s love of carpentry made him go for upgrading, followed by a carpentry course in the 1970s. He then worked for Paul Kuffert for several years. Their third son Gerry was also born in the 70s. Then followed by their daughter, Anne. With a growing family Lionel, Paul and his crew built their second home in 1978. Lionel, working both on and off their farm, was a very busy man. After Georgette retired in 2000 they continued farming until 2010.

From 2010 until 2020 Lionel was able to take life easier, after being diagnosed with M.S. he spent hours in his shop building lawn furniture, bird houses and his projects. He loved making puzzles, reading library books and playing cards. He sat on their deck in evenings with many pets demanding attention.

He also loved going to auction sales, trips to town spending time at coffee shops. He was outgoing, friendly, and had a great sense of humour. He never let stress get to him. He knew things would work out as they were meant to. Lionel was a very loving, kind, soft spoken and a gentle person, his family was the most important thing in his life.

In 2020 Lionel and Georgette sold their farm and moved to Meadow Lake to start the next chapter of their lives. Unfortunately within weeks he was diagnosed with cancer. The next seven months were spent first in the Meadow Lake Hospital and then in St. Walburg’s Health Complex in Palliative Care until his passing with family at his side. He will be deeply missed and always in our hearts.

Rest in peace, Dad!

Lionel is survived by his loving wife Georgette of 57 years; 3 sons: Dave (Litrice), Rick (Laurie) and Gerry; 1 daughter: Anne; 4 grandchildren: Crystal (Chad), Darryl, Cindy, and Hunter; 2 great grandchildren: Deakon and Braxton; 1 brother: Roger (Annette); 4 sisters: Orise (Mike), Theresa, Irene and Helen (Henry); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents: Philias and Marie; 5 sisters: Rose (Art), Alma (Aime), Annette (Larry), Florence (Norman) and Eileen (Howard); 1 brother: Andre (Evelyn); brothers-in-law: Larry, Ron and Frank (Bernice) Verger; 2 sisters-in-law: Gabrielle (August) and Marie (Albert); father and mother-in-law: Joseph and Marie Verger.

Celebrant Father Doug Jeffrey OMI officiated Fri. Feb. 26, 2021 at J E Thomas Funeral Home chapel. The honorary urn bearers were Dave, Rick, Gerry and Anne. Lionel was laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery Columbarium in Meadow Lake.

Card of Thanks

The family of Lionel Lefort wish to thank Meadow Lake Hospital staff, ambulance personnet and St Walburg Long Term Care staff for the excellent care given to him. Thank you to J E Thomas Funeral Home & Crematorium for your compassion and professional service and to Father Doug Jeffrey. Thanks for the phone calls, cards and many acts of kindness shown to us all from so many friends.

Georgette, Dave, Rick, Gerry and Anne