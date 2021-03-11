June 23, 1935 – March 3, 2021

It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Ray on March 3, 2021 at the age of 85. After visits from his family, Ray passed away peacefully at the Stettler Hospital surrounded by his wife, family and sister. There are no words to say how much he will be missed and is loved dearly.

Ray is survived by his loving family, wife of 58 years, Darlene; daughter Deb (Darren), sons Lyle and Troy (Jodi); grandchildren: Laine (Roxanne), Koltyn, Kali, Kayla (Liam) and Ryley; sister Donna (Ken); numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Ray was predeceased by his mother Stella, father Albert and brother Dell.

A special thank you to Dr Lockhat and the nursing staff at the Stettler Hospital for their kindness and graciousness while caring for Ray. As well, thank you to Pastor Ross Helgeton for his moral support and prayers.

A private family celebration of Ray’s life will be held. Donations in memory of Ray are gratefully accepted to Stettler Health Services Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice c/o Stettler Funeral Home & Crematorium, P.O. Box 1780, Stettler, AB T0C 2L0, 403-742-3422, who have been entrusted with the care and funeral arrangements. To send expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.stettlerfuneralhome.com