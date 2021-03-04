March 9, 1924 – February 26, 2021

Essey May Alton (Gordon) passed away peacefully in Northland Pioneer Lodge in Meadow Lake on February 26, 2021. Essey was born on March 9, 1924 to Edward and Essey Gordon in Vermilion, AB. She was the fourth of five children; sisters, Edna and Nellie; and brothers, Jim and Roy.

She married Carl and they began their life together in the Hillmond area and moved to Loon Lake area in 1956, where she resided until she needed a little help. She moved into the lodge in 2017 where she was well looked after. Essey had a great love of the outdoors and all animals and birds, especially horses. She was quite a rider and won many prizes at fairs in her early years.

Carl and Essey also became well known for their fish filleting abilities, rumor had it they could fillet a fish in less than a minute.

Essey is predeceased by: her husband, Carl (2009); and her siblings, Nellie as an infant, Roy (1993), Jim (1996), and Edna (2020).

She is survived by: her son, Ralph (Lorraine) of Sundre, AB; her two grandchildren, Melissa and Dakota; a special niece, Barb; and nephews, Raymond, Jerry, Kevin and Phillip.