As part of the ongoing gang violence suppression initiative, Meadow Lake and Green Lake RCMP have been involved in an investigation into a male in possession of illegal firearms. On March 26, shortly after midnight RCMP responded to a complaint of a disturbance in Green Lake. Subsequent investigation led to 36-year-old Damien Morin being arrested and found in possession of a .45 calibre revolver. Morin has been remanded to appear in Meadow Lake provincial court March 29.

He is facing charges of: possession of a weapon obtained by crime; careless use of a firearm; unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm while knowingly prohibited; illegal possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle; possession of a firearm contrary to order; uttering threats; pointing a firearm; and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Fireworks false alarm

On March 27 around 11:30 p.m., Meadow Lake RCMP were dispatched to multiple complaints of gunshots on the east side of the city. RCMP responded immediately and spoke with witnesses who said they saw a person setting off fireworks and were able to find the used husks from the fireworks and confirm the sounds were not gunshots.

Shortly after 5 a.m., RCMP received another complaint of gunshots, this time on Flying Dust First Nation. RCMP located an intoxicated subject setting off fireworks again. This subject was warned about their behaviour and the consequences setting off fireworks could have. No charges were laid in this event.