An additional 6,104 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 179,800.

The 6,104 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered in the following regions: Saskatoon (2,270), Central East (583), Regina (1,280) and South Central (1,971).

The appointment booking system is currently available to residents 62 years and older. These residents are encouraged to book their COVID-19 vaccinations and can do so online or by phone. Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.

The number of Saskatchewan residents in their 80s who have now received their second dose of vaccine has reached the 10,000 mark. More than two-thirds of personal care home (PCH) residents in Saskatchewan have received their second dose of vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

A shipment of 46,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the United States is expected to arrive in Saskatchewan this week.

Today, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued updated guidelines on the use of AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD in Canada, recommending that use for populations under 55 be paused, pending further review of vaccine safety. Saskatchewan will be following this recommendation.

The primary use of AstraZeneca in Saskatchewan to date was at the drive thru clinic in Regina, with more than 15,000 doses available to residents 58 years and older. Some residents younger than 55 would have received AstraZeneca including eligible health care workers and vaccinators though no thrombosis-like adverse events have been reported in Saskatchewan to date.

While there remains fewer than 100 doses of AstraZeneca in the province right now, additional shipments are expected. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is examining the potential impacts to vaccine roll-out plans now and will have an update in the coming days.

A shipment of Moderna vaccine that was expected tomorrow (March 30) has been delayed due to ongoing quality assurance processes. PHAC expects this shipment will be available for pick up from the manufacturer on April 1 for distribution in Canada. A delivery date to Saskatchewan is not yet known.

There are 202 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan March 29, bringing the provincial total to 33,233 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (6), Northwest (9), North Central (10), Northeast (11), Saskatoon (22), Central West (4), Central East (6), Regina (101), Southwest (1), South Central (10) and Southeast (16) zones. There are four (4) cases with pending residence information.

There are a total of 30,822 recoveries and 1,978 cases are considered active.

One hundred sixty-two (162) people are in hospital. One hundred thirty-seven (137) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northeast (1), Northwest (6), North Central (9), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (38), Central East (9), Regina (62), Southwest (1), South Central (1) and Southeast (9).

Twenty-five (25) people are in intensive care: Northwest (1), North Central (1), Saskatoon (6), Central East (2) and Regina (15).

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 199.3 (16.3 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 3,067 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan March 28.

To date, 659,170 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of March 27, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 552,686 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 719,541 tests performed per million population.

Please note: Variants of concern (VOC) are beginning to rise across southern Saskatchewan, particularly in the Moose Jaw area. Moose Jaw residents are urged to adherence to best personal protective measures:

Wear your mask in all public places including all workplaces

Wash non-medical masks daily

Maintain physical distancing

Wash your hands frequently

Reduce activities outside of your home. Order take-out or curbside pick-up. If you are able to work from home, work from home at this time.

Avoid all unnecessary travel to and from Moose Jaw

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If anyone in your home has symptoms, the entire household should remain home until the test results are known. Testing information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

As of March 28, 1,474 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the Far Northeast (1), Saskatoon (17), Central West (2), Central East (25), Regina (1,222), South Central (109) and Southeast (98) zones. These have previously been reported as “presumptive positives” but all screening tests will be considered confirmed VOCs for the purposes of public reporting and contact investigations.

There is one new lineage result being reported today. Of the 495 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 487 are B1.1.1.7 (UK) and eight are B1.351 (SA). The Regina zone accounts for 410 (or 83 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan. Please note these VOC may have been initially identified via means other than screening (i.e. selection for whole genome sequencing without screening) and that whole genome sequencing results to identify lineage are included in the screening results.

Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, the per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe. www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.