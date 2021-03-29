As a result of an ongoing investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Buffalo Narrows March 27 by Buffalo Narrows RCMP and the RCMP Crime Reduction Team. Quantities of what are believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine were located and seized from the residence as well as more than $11,000 cash and 11 firearms.

Cody Edward Desjarlais, 31, of Buffalo Narrows is charged with: one count of trafficking cocaine; one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine; one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine; one count of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000; one count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose; one count of unsafe storage of a firearm; one count of possession of a prohibited weapon; one count of possession of a firearm without a licence; and two counts of breach of release order.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Desjarlais may be in the communities of Buffalo Narrows, Prince Albert or Saskatoon, but this is not confirmed.