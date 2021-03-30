An additional 4,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 184,436.

The 4,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered in the following regions: Far Northeast (75), Northwest (24), Saskatoon (2,106), Central East (505), Regina (1,077), South Central (643) and Southeast (206).

COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility is being expanded in Saskatchewan. Starting tomorrow (March 31) at 8 a.m., the appointment booking system will be available to residents 60 years of age and older. These residents are encouraged to book their COVID-19 vaccinations and can do so online or by phone. Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.



One fifth of Saskatchewan residents in their 80s have now received their second dose of vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 164 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan March 30, bringing the provincial total to 33,399 cases.

One (1) Saskatchewan resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The death was reported in the 80-plus age group from the Central East zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (1), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (2), North Central (1), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (24), Central West (2), Central East (11), Regina (91), South Central (20) and Southeast (6) zones. There are three (3) cases with pending residence information. One case with pending residence information has been assigned to the Northwest zone. Two (2) cases where Saskatchewan residents were tested out-of-province have been added to the Far Northeast zone.

There are a total of 31,023 recoveries and 1,942 cases are considered active.

One hundred sixty (160) people are in hospital. One hundred thirty-eight (138) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northeast (1), Northwest (5), North Central (8), Saskatoon (36), Central East (10), Regina (66), Southwest (1), South Central (2) and Southeast (9). Twenty-two (22) people are in intensive care: North Central (1), Saskatoon (6), Central East (1) and Regina (14).

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 201 (16.4 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 3,301 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan March 29. To date, 662,471 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of March 28, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 555,865 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 722,700 tests performed per million population.

Please note: Variants of concern (VOC) are beginning to rise across southern Saskatchewan, particularly in the Moose Jaw area. Moose Jaw residents are urged to adherence to best personal protective measures:

– Wear your mask in all public places including all workplaces

– Wash non-medical masks daily

– Maintain physical distancing

– Wash your hands frequently

– Reduce activities outside of your home. Order take-out or curbside pick-up. If you are able to work from home, work from home at this time.

– Avoid all unnecessary travel to and from Moose Jaw

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If anyone in your home has symptoms, the entire household should remain home until the test results are known. Testing information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

As of March 29, 1,575 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the Far Northeast (1), North Central (4), Saskatoon (18), Central West (3), Central East (25), Regina (1,298), Southwest (1), South Central (118) and Southeast (107) zones. These have previously been reported as “presumptive positives” but all screening tests will be considered confirmed VOCs for the purposes of public reporting and contact investigations. There are no new lineage results reported today. Of the 495 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 487 are B1.1.1.7 (UK) and eight are B1.351 (SA). The Regina zone accounts for 410 (or 83 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan. Please note these VOC may have been initially identified via means other than screening (i.e. selection for whole genome sequencing without screening) and that whole genome sequencing results to identify lineage are included in the screening results.

Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, the per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

All Public Health Measures Extended to April 12

The Chief Medical Health Officer is extending the provincial public health orders announced Tuesday, March 9 and the Regina and area revisions announced Tuesday, March 24.

The orders will remain in effect until April 12 and be reviewed at that time.

Full details on current public health measures can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

Keep Easter Celebrations Safe

All Saskatchewan residents are asked to keep their Easter weekend safe and abide by the public health recommendations and measures that are in place. Consider making any gathering virtual and keep your Easter egg hunt to your immediate household only.



With the exception of the Regina region, private indoor gatherings must be from two to three consistent households and cannot exceed 10 people.



For the city of Regina and area, all indoor private gatherings are limited to immediate households only with individuals who live alone and single parents of minor children permitted to meet with one consistent household of less than five individuals at this time. If you are outside the Regina area and have a consistent household bubble gathering safely, purchase your Easter dinner groceries ahead of time with only one member of the household shopping. One person should handle the preparation of food and drink following proper food safety protocols and while wearing a non-medical mask. All served food should be plated by a single person or consider having individual portions delivered from a restaurant or caterer.



If anyone in the household feels unwell, even with the most-mild symptoms, do not continue with plans and seek COVID-19 testing immediately.



Travel is not recommended in or out of the Regina area unless absolutely necessary and non-essential travel, including interprovincial travel, is strongly discouraged.



Places of worship must follow the current guidelines, available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/public-health-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.



Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe. www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.