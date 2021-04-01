An additional 7,706 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 200,633.

The 7,706 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered in the following regions: Far Northwest (381), Far Northeast (262), North Central (48), Northeast (22), Saskatoon (2,294), Central West (11), Central East (1111), Regina (2,110), Southwest (839), South Central (101) and Southeast (527).

The COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking system will expand to include residents 58 years of age and older, effective Friday, April 2. Eligible residents are encouraged to book their COVID-19 vaccinations and can do so online or by phone. Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.

One fifth of Saskatchewan residents in their 80s have now received their second dose of vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 199 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan April 1, bringing the provincial total to 33,789 cases.

The new cases are located in the Far Northeast (3), North Central (9), Northeast (10), Saskatoon (14), Central West (1), Central East (5), Regina (115), Southwest (1), South Central (13) and Southeast (28) zones. Five (5) cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the Regina (4) and North Central (1) zones.

There are a total of 31,404 recoveries and 1,949 cases are considered active.

One hundred ninety-three (193) people are in hospital. One hundred fifty-nine (159) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northeast (1), Northwest (6), North Central (2), Saskatoon (49), Central East (8), Regina (78), Southwest (1), South Central (2), Southwest (1) and Southeast (11). Thirty-four (34) people are in intensive care: Saskatoon (10), Central East (1) and Regina (23). It has been determined there have been discrepancies in previously reported data for acute care hospitalizations and ICU admissions in Saskatchewan. These discrepancies in previous reports were a result of how patients who receive intensive care in a surge bed outside of an ICU were being recorded. The above data is accurate and reflects the updated reporting.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 206 (16.8 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 3,982 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan March 31. To date, 669,431 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of March 30, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 561,268 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 727,313 tests performed per million population.

Please note: Variants of concern (VOC) are beginning to rise across southern Saskatchewan, particularly in the Moose Jaw and Weyburn areas. Residents in these areas are urged to adhere to best personal protective measures:

Wear your mask in all public places including all workplaces

Wash non-medical masks daily

Maintain physical distancing

Wash your hands frequently

Reduce activities outside of your home. Order take-out or curbside pick-up. If you are able to work from home, work from home at this time.

Avoid all unnecessary travel to and from Moose Jaw

All Saskatchewan residents should monitor active cases in their area and adjust their activity accordingly. Active and new case information for each area can be found at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness.

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If anyone in your home has symptoms, the entire household should remain home until the test results are known. Testing information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

As of March 31, 1,682 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the Far Northeast (1), North Central (9), Saskatoon (53), Central West (5), Central East (27), Regina (1,348), Southwest (1), South Central (129) and Southeast (109) zones.

These have previously been reported as “presumptive positives” but all screening tests will be considered confirmed VOCs for the purposes of public reporting and contact investigations.

There are 395 new lineage results being reported today. Of the 890 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 882 are B1.1.1.7 (UK) and eight are B1.351 (SA). The Regina zone accounts for 744 (or 84 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan. Note: Five (5) VOC WGS results (South Central-2, Regina-2, Saskatoon-1) previously reported found to be duplicate tests and have been removed from the counts.

Please note these VOC may have been initially identified via means other than screening (i.e. selection for whole genome sequencing without screening) and that whole genome sequencing results to identify lineage are included in the screening results.

Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, the per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Please visit http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

Public Health Measures

The provincial public health orders announced Tuesday, March 9 and the Regina and area revisions announced Tuesday, March 24 are in effect until April 12 and will be reviewed at that time.

Due to increased COVID-19 transmission risk in Regina and area, revisions were made March 24 including: restricting private indoor gatherings to immediate household members only; all restaurants and licensed establishments must close for in-person dining; and most event venues supporting 30 persons or less are not permitted to operate.

Travel is also not recommended in or out of the Regina area unless absolutely necessary. It is strongly recommended that all individuals in the Regina area able to work from home do so.

Full details on current public health measures can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

Keep Easter Celebrations Safe

All Saskatchewan residents are asked to keep their Easter weekend safe and abide by the public health recommendations and measures in place. Consider making gatherings virtual and keep your Easter egg hunt to your immediate household only.

With the exception of the Regina region, private indoor gatherings must be from two to three consistent households and cannot exceed 10 people.

For the city of Regina and area, all indoor private gatherings are limited to immediate households only with individuals who live alone and single parents of minor children permitted to meet with one consistent household of less than five individuals at this time.

If you are outside the Regina area and have a consistent household bubble gathering safely, purchase your Easter dinner groceries ahead of time with only one member of the household shopping. One person should handle the preparation of food and drink following proper food safety protocols and while wearing a non-medical mask. All served food should be plated by a single person or consider having individual portions delivered from a restaurant or caterer.

If anyone in the household feels unwell, even with the most mild symptoms, do not continue with plans and seek COVID-19 testing immediately.

Travel is not recommended in or out of the Regina area unless absolutely necessary and non-essential travel, including interprovincial travel, is strongly discouraged.

Places of worship must follow the current guidelines, available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/public-health-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe. www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.