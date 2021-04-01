February 25, 1940 – March 23, 2021

Doris Elva Hiltz was born on February 25, 1940 in Meadow Lake, SK to parents Avard and Beachel Hiltz. There she grew up on the family farm being one of 12 children. She graduated from high school in Meadow Lake then moved to Calgary, AB where she enrolled at Modern College of Business. Afterward, she moved to Hawaii for six months where she worked at a local hospital.

Elva went back to Calgary and worked as a secretary for Home Oil Company where in the spring of 1962, she met her future husband Donald Scott, a geologist. They married in 1966. Elva and Don had two sons, Warren and David, both born in Calgary. The family moved to Billings, Montana in the early 1980s. Then, tragically, Don died in a motor vehicle accident in 1987.

Several years later Elva met a Wyoming rancher named Raymond Allemand and they were married in 1992. Elva then moved to the Allemand family ranch north of Douglas, Wyoming and lived there for many years. Elva and Raymond built a house in 2003 in Casper, Wyoming and moved there once Raymond retired from ranching.

In their later years, Elva and Ray bought and remodeled a patio home in Palm Desert, California. Elva loved it there, golfing and socializing in the winter months.

Elva’s hobbies included golfing and playing tennis. She enjoyed traveling all over the world and got to see 49 states with her husband Ray while spending time with her many friends and family spread out across Canada and USA.

Elva died on March 23, 2021 at My Father’s Retirement Ranch in Wickenburg, Arizona. She had been battling cancer for a decade.

She is survived by her husband Ray, her two sons, Ray’s three daughters, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.