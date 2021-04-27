An additional 5,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 408,429.

The 5,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far Northwest, 15; Far North Central, 1; Far North East, 18; Northwest, 370; North Central, 305; Northeast, 146; Saskatoon, 3,103; Central West, 202; Central East, 119; Regina, 330; Southwest, 39; South Central, 38; and Southeast, 75. There were 284 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Fifty-eight per cent of Saskatchewan residents over age 40 have received their first dose. Thirty-nine per cent of those 18-plus have received their first dose.

Reporting Adverse Events Following Immunization

Individuals who experience a severe or unusual reaction after getting a COVID-19 vaccination can report it by calling 811. Mild reactions are normal and do not require reporting and could include injection site soreness, tiredness, headache, muscle and joint pain. Any adverse event that may be related to a vaccination is reported in order to continuously monitor the safety of vaccines.

Anyone experiencing a severe reaction such as difficulty breathing should call 911.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 224 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan April 27, bringing the provincial total to 40,401 cases.

There are six new deaths reported today. One death in the 40-49 age group from the Southeast zone; two deaths in the 60-69 age group from the following zones: Southwest, 1; and Regina, 1; three deaths in the 80-plus age group from the following zones: Southeast, 2; and Regina, 1.

The new cases are located in the following zones: Far Northwest, 8; Northwest, 43; North Central, 17; Northeast, 5; Saskatoon, 70; Central West, 2; Central East, 21; Regina, 30; Southwest, 4; South Central, 6; and Southeast, 11. Seven new cases are pending residence information. Four cases pending residence have been assigned to the following zones: North Central, 2; and Regina, 2. Two cases tested out-of-province were added to the Saskatoon counts. Two cases found to be out-of-province residents have been removed from the Regina zone.

Recoveries total 37,401 and 2,518 cases are considered active.

There are 186 people in hospital. One hundred forty-four (144) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northeast, 1; Northwest, 6; North Central, 6; Saskatoon, 53; Central East, 7; Regina, 57; Southwest, 1; South Central, 5; and Southeast, 8. Forty-two (42) people are in intensive care: Northwest, 2; North Central, 2; Saskatoon, 10; Central East, 2; and Regina, 26.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number is 248 (20.2 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past few months is available at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 2,865 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan April 26.

To date, 759,166 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of April 25, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 637,496 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 814,635.

As of April 26, 6,301 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the following zones: Far Northwest, 87; Far Northeast, 2; Northwest, 167; North Central, 99; Northeast, 12; Saskatoon, 687; Central West, 81; Central East, 277; Regina, 3,513; Southwest, 172; South Central, 472; and Southeast, 643. There are 89 screened VOCs with residence pending.

There are 153 new lineage results reported today. Of the 2,305 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 2,277 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), nine are B.1.351 (SA) and 19 are P.1. (Brazilian). The Regina zone accounts for 1,580 (69 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan.

Please note these VOCs may have been initially identified by means other than screening (i.e. selection for whole genome sequencing without screening). Whole genome sequencing results to identify lineage are included in the screening results. Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.



Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

All Public Health Measures Extended to May 10

Due to increased COVID-19 transmission risk throughout the province, the Chief Medical Health Officer has extended all current provincial public health orders until May 10, 2021. The orders will be reviewed at that time. Full details on current public health measures can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

All residents are urged to adhere to best personal protective measures:

– Wear your mask in all public places including all workplaces.

– Wash non-medical masks daily.

– Maintain physical distancing.

– Wash your hands frequently.

– Reduce activities outside of your home. Order take-out or curbside pick-up. Work from home if you are able to do so.

– Avoid all unnecessary travel throughout the province at this time.

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If anyone in your home has symptoms, the entire household should remain home until the test results are known. Testing information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.