An additional 7,334 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 415,763.

The 7,334 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far Northwest, 90; Far North Central, 3; Far Northeast, 39; Northwest, 829; North Central, 736; Northeast, 373; Saskatoon, 2,206; Central West, 110; Central East, 595; Regina, 1,278; Southwest, 230; South Central, 330; and Southeast, 137. There were 378 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Eighty per cent of Saskatchewan residents over age 60 have received their first dose. Forty per cent of those 18-plus have received their first dose.

Vaccination Booking System Now Open to Ages 42-plus

Effective today, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program has expanded to age 42 and older, except for the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where it has expanded to age 30 and older. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-in, pharmacies and mobile.

Please remember demand for appointments outweighs current available supply. Additional clinics will be added as new vaccine shipments are received.

Appointments can be made online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. People who do not have a cell phone or email account, need assistance in booking, or are providing documentation for priority eligibility status must book by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.

Please do not call until you are eligible to book your vaccination appointment.

Individuals who experience a severe or unusual reaction after getting a COVID-19 vaccination can report it by calling 811. Anyone experiencing a severe reaction such as difficulty breathing should call 911. Any adverse event that may be related to a vaccination is reported in order to continuously monitor the safety of vaccines.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 213 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan April 28, bringing the provincial total to 40,614 cases.

There are four new deaths reported today. Three deaths in the Saskatoon zone from the following age groups: 40-49, 1; 50-59, 1; and 70-79, 1; and one death in the Regina zone from the 70-79 age group.

The new cases are located in the following zones: Far Northwest, 12; Northwest, 8; North Central, 4; Northeast, 3; Saskatoon, 47; Central East, 8; Regina, 81; Southwest, 4; South Central, 12; and Southeast, 31. Three new cases are pending residence information. Two cases pending residence information have been assigned to the following zones: Northwest, 1; and Regina, 1.

Recoveries total 37,685 and 2,443 cases are considered active.

There are 184 people in hospital. One hundred forty-two people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest, 1; Far Northeast, 1; Northwest, 6; North Central, 6; Saskatoon, 52; Central West, 2; Central East, 7; Regina, 53; South Central, 4; and Southeast, 10. Forty-two people are in intensive care: Northwest, 1; North Central, 2; Saskatoon, 11; Central East, 2; Regina, 25; and South Central, 1.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number is 245 (20.0 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past few months is available at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 3,399 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan April 27.

To date, 762,565 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan.



As of April 26, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 639,926 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 817,371.

As of April 27, 6,444 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the following zones: Far Northwest, 92; Far North Central, 1; Far Northeast, 3; Northwest, 178; North Central, 103; Northeast, 13; Saskatoon, 711; Central West, 80; Central East, 282; Regina, 3,584; Southwest, 174; South Central, 486; and Southeast, 662. There are 75 screened VOCs with residence pending.



There are zero new lineage results reported today. Of the 2,305 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 2,277 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 19 are P.1 (Brazilian) and nine are B.1.351 (SA). The Regina zone accounts for 1,581 (69 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan.

Please note these VOCs may have been initially identified by means other than screening (i.e. selection for whole genome sequencing without screening). Whole genome sequencing results to identify lineage are included in the screening results. Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

Expanded Visitation to Eligible Long-Term and Personal Care Homes

Effective Thursday, April 29, visitor (family presence) restrictions will ease in some long-term and personal care homes. This will only be allowed if 90 per cent of residents have been fully vaccinated, three weeks after second doses are completed and considering the local COVID-19 context (eg. community transmission, cases within a facility). Saskatchewan Health Authority Medical Health Officers will have discretion to maintain restrictions to protect homes from potential risks of exposure. This is a gradual, cautious approach to help keep residents safe, and allow limited and much-needed social contact and support for care needs.

There will be no limit on the total number of designated family members/supports that residents can have, but only two may visit indoors at a time. Four visitors at a time will be allowed outdoors. If a fully-vaccinated resident goes on an outing, they will no longer be required to quarantine following their return.

Residents that are not vaccinated can have visits from fully vaccinated family members/supports. If the designated family members/supports are not vaccinated, family presence will continue to be permitted for compassionate care reasons only.

There are many long-term and personal care homes throughout the province with small resident populations that may not be able to meet the visitor restriction threshold of 90 per cent of residents vaccinated if even one resident is unable to receive immunization. As a result, there will be flexibility for long-term and personal care homes with fewer than 10 residents.

In homes with 10 or fewer residents, all but one resident must be fully vaccinated (both doses).

In all cases, before visitor restrictions can be amended, at least three weeks must have passed since the last second doses were received.

The list of SHA-operated long-term care homes currently eligible for family visitation is available at https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/service-alerts-emergency-events/Pages/service-alerts.aspx. Restrictions will be reviewed weekly.

Personal care homes are expected to meet the same requirements. Family of those residing in personal care homes will need to contact those homes to determine if they are currently able to safely support family visitation.

Based on community transmission risk, long-term and personal care homes in the City of Regina, Emerald Park, Lumsden and Cupar will remain at Level 3 (two family members/supports can be present at the same time for end of life care only; one essential family member/support person can be designated to assist with care if needed). If a home is currently in an outbreak or suspect outbreak, family presence will be restricted to Level 3. Additional family presence can be supported for specific circumstances including critical care or intensive care units and maternal, postpartum or pediatric units. In areas where there are concerns with community transmission, these homes may remain restricted to compassionate care family presence (two family members/supports can be designated to support end of life, and quality of life or care needs unmet). For more details on levels of family presence in care settings, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/public-health-measures/guidance-for-health-care-facilities.

Reopen Saskatchewan Plan Updated for Graduations, Sports and Performing Arts, Outdoor Seating Areas

While the guidance for graduations, sports and performing arts, and outdoor seating areas has been updated, note that the risk of transmission of COVID-19 remains high, with the risk variants of concern throughout the province. The Ministry of Health will continue to review all guidance relative to this risk and may be updated at any point, as required. Planned events and activities must abide by the guidance in place at the time of the event/activity.

Graduations:

In-person graduations must be held outdoors and are limited to 30 guests (assuming two guests per graduate and a maximum of five teachers/support staff for a total of 45 participants).



Virtual graduations are permitted with no more than 30 graduates attending in-person and all guests attending virtually.

All other public health measures must be followed, including maintaining a minimum of two metres of physical distancing between household groups. No food or beverages are permitted.

The guidance for graduations for the month of June will be re-evaluated on May 17, 2021. Guidance will be reviewed based on the COVID-19 situation in the province, including positive cases and the rates of immunization.

More details are available at: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan/guidelines/graduation-guidelines.

Sports/Performing Arts:

Effective April 29, the age distinction will be removed for group training and conditioning for both team and individually practiced sports both indoors and out. This means individuals 19-plus can follow the same format as 18 and under have been using for training and conditioning in groups, i.e.:

In addition, dance has been moved from the sports guidelines to the performing arts guidelines. The change to allow for participants 19-plus will also apply to this group.

Groups of eight, plus a coach or two

Non-contact only

Three metres of physical distancing among all participants

Masking as directed in the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan

Training and conditioning only

Competition remains prohibited for all ages in team sports

More details are available at: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan/guidelines/outdoor-sports-and-activities-guidelines.

Restaurants and Licensed Establishments:

For indoor dining, seating must be arranged in a way that ensures at least two metres of physical distancing between patrons where physical barriers are present and three metres where physical barriers are absent.

No physical barriers are required for outdoor seating (e.g. patio) areas, as long as patrons are spaced two metres apart.

For specific requirements on outdoor seating areas, please see: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan/guidelines/restaurants-and-licensed-establishments-guidelines.

All Public Health Measures Extended to May 10

Due to increased COVID-19 transmission risk throughout the province, the Chief Medical Health Officer has extended all current provincial public health orders until May 10, 2021. The orders will be reviewed at that time. Full details on current public health measures can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

All residents are urged to adhere to best personal protective measures:

Wear your mask in all public places including all workplaces.

Wash non-medical masks daily.

Maintain physical distancing.

Wash your hands frequently.

Reduce activities outside of your home. Order take-out or curbside pick-up. Work from home if you are able to do so.

Avoid all unnecessary travel throughout the province at this time.

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If anyone in your home has symptoms, the entire household should remain home until the test results are known. Testing information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.