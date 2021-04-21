An additional 7,554 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 365,001.

The 7,554 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following regions: Far Northwest (126), Far North Central (2), Far Northeast (155), Northwest (675), North Central (533), Northeast (321), Saskatoon (1,743), Central West (342), Central East (1,007), Regina (743), Southwest (408), South Central (512) and Southeast (719). There were 268 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Fifty-two per cent of Saskatchewan residents age 40-plus have received their first dose.

Vaccination Booking System Open to Ages 44-plus

Effective 8 a.m., Apri 22, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program moves to age 44, except for the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where it remains age 40 and older. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-in, and mobile.

Appointments can be made online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. People who do not have a cell phone or email account, need assistance in booking, or are providing documentation for priority eligibility status must book by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 231 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan April 21, bringing the provincial total to 38,883 cases. One (1) case not previously reported was added to the Saskatoon total.

There are four new deaths to report today. All four deaths were reported in the Regina zone from the 30-39 (1), 40-49 (1), 70-79 (1) and 80-plus (1) age groups. The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (12), Northwest (8), North Central (4), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (68), Central West (1), Central East (19), Regina (75), Southwest (8), South Central (5) and Southeast (21) zones. Nine (9) new cases have pending residence information. Seven cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the North Central (1), Central East (1) and Regina (5) zones.



There are a total of 35,863 recoveries and 2,551 cases are considered active.

One hundred eighty-five (185) people are in hospital. One hundred thirty-six (136) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northeast (1), Northwest (2), North Central (7), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (47), Central West (1), Central East (8), Regina (56), Southwest (1), South Central (4) and Southeast (8). Forty-nine (49) people are in intensive care: North Central (2), Saskatoon (8), Central East (4), Regina (34) and South Central (1).

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number was 253 (20.7 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 2,740 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan April 20.

To date, 737,572 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of April 19, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 619,281 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 793,800 tests performed per million population.

As of April 20, 5,302 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the Far Northwest (45), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (103), North Central (63), Northeast (6), Saskatoon (543), Central West (73), Central East (197), Regina (3,118), Southwest (123), South Central (417) and Southeast (542) zones. There are 70 cases with residence pending.

There are zero (0) new lineage results reported today. Of the 2,060 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 2,046 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), nine (9) are B.1.351 (SA) and five (5) are P.1. (Brazilian). The Regina zone accounts for 1,474 (72 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan.

Please note these VOCs may have been initially identified via means other than screening (i.e. selection for whole genome sequencing without screening) and that whole genome sequencing results to identify lineage are included in the screening results.

Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

All Public Health Measures Extended to May 10

Due to increased COVID-19 transmission risk throughout the province, the chief medical health officer has extended all current provincial public health orders until May 10. The orders will be reviewed at that time.

Current public health orders restrict all private indoor gatherings to immediate household only and limit outdoor gatherings to maximum of 10 people. Physical distancing of at least two metres between households must be maintained.

Due to increased COVID-19 transmission risk, additional restrictions are in place for Regina and area including: all restaurants and licensed establishments must remain closed for in-person dining, with take-out and delivery permitted.

Travel is also not recommended in or out of the Regina area unless absolutely necessary. It is strongly recommended that all individuals able to work from home do so.

Full details on current public health measures can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

All residents are urged to adhere to best personal protective measures:

– Wear your mask in all public places including all workplaces

– Wash non-medical masks daily

– Maintain physical distancing

– Wash your hands frequently

– Reduce activities outside of your home. Order take-out or curbside pick-up. If you are able to work from home, work from home at this time.

– Avoid all unnecessary travel throughout the province at this time

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If anyone in your home has symptoms, the entire household should remain home until the test results are known. Testing information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

General COVID-19 Information

