An additional 7,043 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 352,169.

The 7,043 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following regions: Far Northwest (15), Far North Central (2), Far Northeast (4), Northwest (521), North Central (679), Northeast (56), Saskatoon (2,670), Central West (486), Central East (858), Regina (701), Southwest (77), South Central (306) and Southeast (470). There were 198 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Fifty per cent of Saskatchewan residents age 40-plus have received their first dose.

All vaccine administration details for the province, including first and second doses, can be found on the dashboard at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness. As the source database for vaccine information, Panorama is subject to continuous data updates which may result in revised counts, day over day.

The Ministry of Health has been informed of a reduction in the April 26 Moderna shipment. Saskatchewan’s allocation has been reduced by 47 per cent, from 35,800 doses to 18,800 doses. The ministry is working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Indigenous Services Canada to determine the potential impact this reduction could have on booked appointments and the pharmacy vaccination pilot project and will have an update in the coming days.



Canada has purchased an additional eight million Pfizer doses for delivery between May and July. Allocation to Saskatchewan is to be determined.

Vaccination Booking System Open to Ages 48-plus

In an effort to continue to protect residents as quickly as possible, the eligible age for booking vaccination appointments online or by telephone has been lowered to 48 years. Appointments can be made online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. People who do not have a cell phone or email account or need assistance can book by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.

Almost 256,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments have been made using the provincial booking system; approximately 62 per cent online and 38 per cent by phone.

Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinics Open to 48-54 Years

All drive-thru and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are available to residents aged 48-54 years. Note Regina and Saskatoon drive-thru clinics have been temporarily suspended until additional vaccine supply is received. Vaccine supply remains limited and drive-thru/walk-in clinics may close early when all vaccine is administered.

For further information on drive-thru clinics in the province, including hours of operation and wait times, see www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/service-alerts-emergency-events/Pages/COVID-19-Vaccine-Drive-Thru-Wait-Times.aspx.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 243 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan April 19, bringing the provincial total to 38,401 cases. Four cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Northwest (3) and North Central (1) zones.

Three cases found to be out-of-province residents were removed from the Saskatoon (2) and pending residence (1) totals. One (1) case not previously reported was added to the Saskatoon zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (4), Northwest (27), North Central (3), Saskatoon (47), Central West (12), Central East (10), Regina (82), Southwest (9), South Central (17) and Southeast (22) zones. Ten (10) new cases have pending residence information.

There are a total of 35,310 recoveries and 2,626 cases are considered active.

Two hundred (200) people are in hospital. One hundred fifty-seven (157) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (1), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (5), North Central (6), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (47), Central East (7), Regina (74), Southwest (1), South Central (6) and Southeast (8). Forty-three (43) people are in intensive care: North Central (1), Saskatoon (9), Central East (1), Regina (31) and South Central (1).

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number was 253 (20.6 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 3,098 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan April 18.

To date, 731,589 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of April 17, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 613,901 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 786,935 tests performed per million population.

As of April 18, 4,833 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the Far Northwest (35), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (84), North Central (59), Northeast (6), Saskatoon (462), Central West (67), Central East (180), Regina (2,919), Southwest (107), South Central (391) and Southeast (472) zones. There are 49 cases with residence pending.

There are zero (0) new lineage results reported today. Of the 1,918 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 1,909 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK) and nine are B.1.351 (SA). The Regina zone accounts for 1,413 (74 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan.

Please note these VOCs may have been initially identified via means other than screening (i.e. selection for whole genome sequencing without screening) and that whole genome sequencing results to identify lineage are included in the screening results.

Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

Public Health Measures

Full details on current public health measures, including the additional measures in effect for Regina and area, can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures. These Public Health Order measures are in effect until April 26 and will be reviewed at that time.



Residents are also urged to adhere to best personal protective measures:

– Wear your mask in all public places including all workplaces

– Wash non-medical masks daily

– Maintain physical distancing

– Wash your hands frequently

– Reduce activities outside of your home. Order take-out or curbside pick-up. If you are able to work from home, work from home at this time.



Avoid all unnecessary travel throughout the province at this time

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If anyone in your home has symptoms, the entire household should remain home until the test results are known. Testing information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

The week of April 12, Saskatchewan Health Authority public health inspectors issued a closure order to the Milden Hotel and Bar for failing to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, in accordance with The Public Health Act. The business must remain closed until it has been determined it is in compliance with COVID-19 measures.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.