On April 26 at approximately 12noon Meadow Lake RCMP were informed 23-year-old Christopher Gilbert Ernest had escaped custody. Ernest was in the Meadow Lake courthouse when he fled. He was in court to address a number of charges, some of which are: resist arrest, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, unauthorized possession of a weapon, assault with weapon and failing to attend court.

Ernest is approximately 5’9″ and weighs 160 pounds. When he fled, he was wearing blue jeans and a grey t-shirt.

Police consider Ernest to be dangerous. He should not be approached. He may be on his way to Waterhen Lake First Nation, but this has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chris Ernest is asked to call 911, Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.