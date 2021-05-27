An additional 9,427 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 679,274.

The 9,427 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far Northwest, 342; Far North Central, 1; Far Northeast, 75; Northwest, 683; North Central, 373; Northeast, 598; Saskatoon, 1,961; Central West, 358; Central East, 1,155; Regina, 2,086; Southwest, 195; South Central, 687; and Southeast, 719. There were 194 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Seventy-six per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose. Seventy per cent of those 30-plus have received their first dose. Sixty-four per cent of those 18-plus have received their first dose.

Second Dose Booking Available for those Vaccinated on or before March 1

Second dose vaccinations are underway for anyone who is 80 and older or who received their first dose before March 1. Individuals diagnosed with or being treated for cancer and those who have received solid organ transplants will receive a letter of eligibility in the mail that will allow them priority access to a second dose.

Eligibility to book for second doses is based on age or date of first dose. Residents who meet at least one of these criteria will be eligible for their second dose.

AstraZeneca Second Doses

At this time AstraZeneca is only available for second doses for individuals who received AstraZeneca for their first dose and who are over the age of 85 or cancer patients, solid organ transplant patients, or patients receiving treatment with Rituximab and Ocrelizumab, who received a letter. These individuals will be contacted for an appointment. Guidance on the administration of AstraZeneca second doses for the general population will be provided prior to the recommended twelve-week interval between doses, which begins the second week of June.

Second dose vaccination appointments can be booked through the Saskatchewan Health Authority online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 or by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).

A map of participating pharmacies across the province is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies. This online tool now includes links to pharmacy booking websites and provides details on the vaccine brand being offered at each location.

For street addresses and hours of operation for drive-thru and walk-in clinics, see www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

Please do not call until you are eligible to book your vaccination appointment. If you do not know the date of your first dose or have misplaced the wallet card provided at the time of your first dose, 1-833-SaskVax can provide you with that date, or check your Immunization History on your MySaskHealthRecord account.

There may be clinic options outside your community and residents are encouraged to consider those alternate locations for immunization. Additional stops should be avoided if possible when travelling to another community for an appointment. More clinics will be added as new vaccine shipments are received.



During your second dose appointment, the clinic or pharmacy will validate the timing and brand of your first dose to ensure you are receiving your second dose within the recommended timeframe. The type of vaccine available at each location will be advertised to ensure that you are receiving the same vaccine brand for your second dose.

At this time, public health is planning to offer your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to match the brand of your first dose. National reviews of the safety and efficacy of interchanging the second dose brand are on-going and the provincial policy on maintaining the same brand for the second dose may be updated following this review.

Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 118 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan May 27, bringing the provincial total to 46,163 cases. Forty-four cases tested out of province have been added to the following zones: Far Northeast, 5; Far Northwest, 1; North Central, 1; Northeast, 1; Northwest, 2; Southeast, 3; and Regina, 14; Seventeen cases are pending residence information.

Six new deaths are being reported today. One death in the 60-69 age group, two deaths in the 70-79 age group, and two deaths in the 80-plus age group, all from the Saskatoon zone. One death was also reported in the 70-79 age group from the Northwest zone.

The new cases are located in the following zones: Far Northwest, 2; Far Northeast, 3; Northwest, 8; North Central, 19; Northeast, 2; Saskatoon, 33; Central East, 6; Regina, 23; South Central, 2; and Southeast, 14. Six new cases are pending residence information.

Three previously reported cases with pending residence information were added to the Northwest, 1; Saskatoon, 1; and Southeast, 1 zones.

Recoveries total 44,247 and 1,382 cases are considered active.

There are 127 people in hospital. One hundred people are receiving inpatient care: Northwest, 7; North Central, 5; Northeast, 2; Saskatoon, 40; Central East, 4; Regina, 36; Southwest, 2; South Central, 2; and Southeast, 2. Twenty-seven people are in intensive care: Northwest, 2; North Central, 5; Saskatoon, 9; Central East, 1; Southwest, 1; and Regina, 9.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number is 137 (11.2 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past few months is available at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 2,583 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan May 25.

To date, 851,638 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of May 25, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 716,165 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 904,411.

As of May 26, 10,367 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the following zones: Far Northwest, 236; Far Northeast, 37; Northwest, 581; North Central, 413; Northeast, 56; Saskatoon, 1,595; Central West, 109; Central East, 568; Regina, 4,590; Southwest, 354; South Central, 721; and Southeast, 1,045. There are 62 screened VOCs with residence pending.

There are no new lineage results reported today. Of the 5,711 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 5,528 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 144 are P.1 (Brazilian), 29 are B.1.617 (Indian) and 10 are B.1.351 (SA).

Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

Reopen Saskatchewan – Child and Youth Camps (Overnight Camps)

Parents can start making plans for their children to attend summer camp this year. Overnight camps will be able to resume operations as part of Step 2 of Saskatchewan’s Reopening Roadmap.

Step 2 will take effect June 20, after reaching the milestone last weekend of 70 per cent of people age 30 and above receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and three weeks after the beginning of Step 1.

Full details on the COVID-19 guidelines for Child and Youth Camps can be found here: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan/guidelines/child-and-youth-day-camp-guidelines.

Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

The trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children are being monitored. The weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19, including data by age and positivity rates, has been posted at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.