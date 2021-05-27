June 12, 1938 – May 3, 2021

Sheila Elizabeth Ivy Graham (nee Newall) was born June 12, 1938 Edmonton, AB and died: May 3, 2021 West Kelowna, BC.

She is survived by her loving husband Isaac, son Howard Craig, daughter Cheryl Shaver (Jerry), son Neale (Tracy), grandsons Connor and Joshua.

Sheila was born in Edmonton, AB and grew up in Prince Albert, SK.

In 1962, she married Isaac Graham and began life as an Anglican Minister’s wife, a role she both embraced and enjoyed.

Isaac and Sheila’s life together took them to Meadow Lake, Prince Albert and Shellbrook, SK. In 1976, they moved to Fairview, AB and then Grande Prairie. Sheila and Isaac retired to West Kelowna, BC in 1999.

Sheila made many dear friends through the church and in the communities she lived in. Professionally, Sheila enjoyed working for the Government of Saskatchewan in several departments, and Fish and Wildlife in Alberta.

Our incredible, gentle soul has completed her beautiful life journey, and joined her Lord in Heaven. Sheila was a woman of profound Christian faith, love for her family, and belief in the potential for good in all she met.

Celebrations of life for Sheila will be held in Kelowna as well as Grande Prairie at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sheila’s name to the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.hansonsfuneral.ca .