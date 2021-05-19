An additional 6,935 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 615,459.

The 6,935 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far Northwest, 84; Far Northeast, 79; Northwest, 641; North Central, 434; Northeast, 290; Saskatoon, 1,705; Central West, 216; Central East, 398; Regina, 1,602; Southwest, 168; South Central, 625; and Southeast, 500. There were 193 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Seventy-five per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose. Sixty-eight per cent of those 30-plus have received their first dose. Sixty per cent of those 18-plus have received their first dose.

Vaccination Booking System Open to Ages 16-plus; Changes to 12-plus Tomorrow

Eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program is currently age 16 and older. Effective at 8 a.m. tomorrow (May 20), eligibility will expand to age 12 and older, and marks the last step in the age-based immunization program. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-ins, pharmacies and mobile clinics.

Prioritized front-line workers who become eligible based on age, will not be required to provide proof of employment at the time of immunization.

Residents aged 16-plus may book online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 or by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). They may also attend a scheduled drive-thru or book at a participating pharmacy. Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking. Please do not call until you are eligible to book your vaccination appointment.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has scheduled drive-thru and walk-in clinics throughout the province. For street addresses and hours of operation for these clinics, see www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

The current list of pharmacies offering vaccinations is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies. Find participating pharmacies near you using the map tool.

There may be clinic options outside your community and residents are encouraged to consider those alternate locations for immunization. Additional stops should be avoided if possible when travelling to another community for an appointment. More clinics will be added as new vaccine shipments are received.

There is a vaccination clinic in Drayton, North Dakota where eligible truck drivers and essential energy workers are able to receive their vaccine. This clinic is open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Second Dose Booking Available for Priority Populations

Second dose vaccinations are underway for anyone who is 85 and older or who received their first dose before Feb. 15. Individuals diagnosed with or being treated for cancer and those who have received solid organ transplants will receive a letter of eligibility in the mail that will allow them priority access to a second dose.

Eligibility to book for second doses is based on age or date of first dose. Residents who meet at least one of these criteria will be eligible for their second dose. The following table is a tentative guideline; timelines may change due to vaccine availability.

Astra Zeneca is not included in this table as we await advice on the use of Astra Zeneca for timing of second doses.

Second dose vaccinations will be available at participating pharmacies across the province, through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) drive-thru and walk-in clinics as well as through clinics operated by Indigenous Services Canada and the Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority (NITHA).

Second dose vaccinations can be booked online or by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). Be ready by knowing the date you received your first vaccine. If you do not know the date or have misplaced the wallet card provided at the time of your first dose, they can provide you with that date, or check your Immunization History on your MySaskHealthRecord account.

During your second dose appointment, the clinic or pharmacy will validate the timing and brand of your first dose to ensure you are receiving your second dose within the recommended timeframe. The type of vaccine available at each location will be advertised to ensure that you are receiving the same vaccine brand for your second dose.

At this time, public health is planning to offer your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to match the brand of your first dose. National reviews of the safety and efficacy of interchanging the second dose brand are on-going and the provincial policy on maintaining the same brand for the second dose may be updated following this review.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 141 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan May 19, bringing the provincial total to 44,982 cases.

The new cases are located in the following zones: Far Northwest, 5; Far Northeast, 1; Northwest, 19; North Central, 13; Northeast, 1; Saskatoon, 38; Central West, 4; Central East, 15; Regina, 18; Southwest, 3; South Central, 7; and Southeast, 9. Eight cases are pending residence information. Three cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the North West, 1; and Regina, 2.

Recoveries total 42,674 and 1,786 cases are considered active.

There are 134 people in hospital. One hundred and six people are receiving inpatient care: Northwest, 6; North Central, 5; Saskatoon, 42; Central East, 5; Regina, 42; Southwest, 2; South Central, 2; and Southeast, 2. Twenty-eight people are in intensive care: North Central, 2; Saskatoon, 10; and Regina, 16.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number is 180 (14.7 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past few months is available at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 2,866 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan May 18.

To date, 830,628 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of May 17, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 698,101 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 885,885.

As of May 18, 9,555 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the following zones: Far Northwest, 214; Far Northeast, 18; Northwest, 503; North Central, 299; Northeast, 57; Saskatoon, 1,372; Central West, 101; Central East, 485; Regina, 4,456; Southwest, 325; South Central, 688; and Southeast, 979. There are 58 screened VOCs with residence pending.

There are no new lineage results reported today. Of the 4,586 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 4,477 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 92 are P.1 (Brazilian), 10 are B.1.351 (SA), and seven are B.1.617 (Indian).

Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

Graduation Guidelines Updated

The Graduation Guidelines have been updated and provide additional options for graduates this spring. Step 1 of the Saskatchewan Reopening Roadmap permits up to 150 people at public outdoor gatherings. As a result, beginning May 30, outdoor graduations may have up to 150 people, including graduates and guests. Teachers and school staff required to host the event are not included in the total. In Step 2, indoor and outdoor graduations will permit up to 150 people, including graduates and guests. No definite date has been determined for Step 2. Currently, outdoor graduations are limited to 30 guests. More information can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-graduation.

Receive Negative COVID-19 Test Results on Your Phone

Beginning today, May 19, you may opt to receive notification of a negative COVID-19 test result through an automated text messaging system. To prepare for this notification option, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) began data collection on Friday, May 14 through the online requisition form at drive-thru and static testing sites. Individuals who have a positive COVID-19 test result will still receive a call from public health, providing them with direction on self-isolation and to complete contact tracing questions. If your COVID-19 test is negative, you can receive your results by text message to your cell phone.

You will be asked to grant permission to receive negative test results via text message at the time of your COVID-19 test. These text messages will be identified as originating from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and you will be asked to verify if you are the correct recipient for the results. If you are not the right recipient and an incorrect contact number has been provided, the Saskatchewan Health Authority will use other contact methods to provide those negative test results to the right person. You will not be asked for any personal information via text message.

Re-Open Saskatchewan Roadmap

Re-opening the province is based on the rapid expansion and delivery of larger volumes of COVID-19 vaccine, with the expectation that all residents in Saskatchewan over the age of 12 will have an opportunity to receive their first dose of vaccine by the end of May 2021. It will occur in three steps, with approximately three weeks between each step.

The ability to quickly and efficiently Re-Open Saskatchewan will rely on three fundamental principles:

Everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated should be immunized as soon as possible – with the first available vaccine.

The province receives the supply of vaccines it is expecting in a timely manner.

Be patient and follow the public health orders in place.

Find the details of the plan at Saskatchewan.ca/re-open-roadmap.

Don’t Let COVID-19 Hitch a Ride Home with You

While Saskatchewan continues to monitor COVID-19 trends throughout the province, public health reminds all residents to ensure any travel both within the province and inter-provincially is for essential purposes only.

If your inter-provincial travel is necessary, please be aware of the risk of transmission in those jurisdictions, the public health orders that are in effect there, and plan to be tested immediately upon returning home.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.