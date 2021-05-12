An additional 6,737 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 537,044.

The 6,737 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far Northwest, 100; Far Northeast, 15; Northwest, 604; North Central, 477; Northeast, 173; Saskatoon, 2,288; Central West, 209; Central East, 276; Regina, 1,494; Southwest, 357; South Central, 186; and Southeast, 251. There were 307 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Seventy-two per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose. Sixty-two per cent of those 30-plus have received their first dose. Fifty-two per cent of those 18-plus have received their first dose.

Vaccination Booking System Open to Ages 26-plus

Eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program is now open to age 26 and older. It remains age 18 and older for the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-ins, pharmacies and mobile clinics.

Prioritized front-line workers are also eligible. A list of those occupations is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vax-eligibility. Eligible priority groups may visit a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, arrange an appointment with a participating pharmacy, or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829) to make an appointment through the SHA booking system. Prioritized front-line workers will be required to provide proof of employment at the time of immunization (a pay stub, letter from their employer, or a copy of a professional licence).

Residents aged 26-plus may book online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 or by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). They may also attend a scheduled drive-thru or book at a participating pharmacy. Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking. Please do not call until you are eligible to book your vaccination appointment.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has scheduled drive-thru and walk-in clinics throughout the province. For street addresses and hours of operation for these clinics, see www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

The current list of pharmacies offering vaccinations is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies. Find participating pharmacies near you using the map tool.

There may be clinic options outside your community and residents are encouraged to consider those alternate locations for immunization. Additional stops should be avoided if possible when travelling to another community for an appointment. More clinics will be added as new vaccine shipments are received.

The vaccination clinic in Drayton, North Dakota has changed its hours. Eligible truck drivers and essential energy workers will be able to receive their vaccine between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Individuals who experience a severe or unusual reaction after getting a COVID-19 vaccination can report it by calling 811. Anyone experiencing a severe reaction such as difficulty breathing should call 911. Any adverse event that may be related to a vaccination is reported in order to continuously monitor the safety of vaccines.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 183 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan May 12, bringing the provincial total to 43,673 cases. Nine cases tested out of province were added to the following zones: Far Northwest, 1; Northwest, 4; Saskatoon, 3; and Regina, 1.



There are two new deaths reported today. One death from the North Central zone and one death from the Central East zone, both in the 70-79 age group.

The new cases are located in the following zones: Far Northwest, 4; Northwest, 26; North Central, 7; Northeast, 1; Saskatoon, 52; Central West, 2; Central East, 15; Regina, 41; Southwest, 3; South Central, 7; and Southeast, 23. Two new cases are pending residence information. Three cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the following zones: North Central, 1; Central West, 1; and Regina, 1.



Recoveries total 41,149 and 2,016 cases are considered active.

There are 163 people in hospital. One hundred and twenty-six people are receiving inpatient care: Northwest, 5; North Central, 3; Northeast, 1; Saskatoon, 60; Central East, 4; Regina, 39; Southwest, 2; South Central, 7; and Southeast, 5. Thirty-seven people are in intensive care: Northwest, 1; North Central, 1; Saskatoon, 13; Central East, 2; Regina, 19; and Southwest, 1.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number is 203 (16.6 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past few months is available at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 3,048 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan May 11.

To date, 808,727 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of May 10, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 679,388 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 864,811.

As of May 11, 8,628 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the following zones: Far Northwest, 194; Far Northeast, 8; Northwest, 341; North Central, 253; Northeast, 50; Saskatoon, 1,098; Central West, 92; Central East, 396; Regina, 4,273; Southwest, 283; South Central, 624; and Southeast, 882. There are 134 screened VOCs with residence pending.

There are two new lineage results reported today. Of the 3,498 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 3,438 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 51 are P.1 (Brazilian) and nine are B.1.351 (SA).

Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

Negative COVID-19 Test Results On Your Phone

Beginning Wednesday, May 19 you may receive notification of a negative COVID-19 test result through an automated text messaging system. To prepare for this notification option, starting Friday, May 14, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will introduce data collection through the online requisition form at drive-thru and static testing sites. All patients who have a positive COVID-19 test result will still receive a call from public health, providing them with direction on self-isolation and to complete contact tracing questions. If your COVID-19 test is negative, you can receive your results by text message to your cell phone.

You will be asked to grant permission to receive negative test results via text message at the time of your COVID-19 test. These text messages will be identified as originating from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and you will be asked to verify if you are the correct recipient for the results. If you are not the right recipient and an incorrect contact number has been provided, the Saskatchewan Health Authority will use other contact methods to provide those negative test results to the right person. You will not been asked for any personal information via text message.

Don’t Let COVID-19 Hitch a Ride Home with You

While Saskatchewan continues to monitor COVID-19 trends throughout the province, public health reminds all residents to ensure any travel both within the province and inter-provincially is for essential purposes only.

If your interprovincial travel is necessary, please be aware of the risk of transmission in those jurisdictions, the public health orders that are in effect there, and plan to be tested immediately upon returning home.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.