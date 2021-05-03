An additional 7,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 450,823.

The 7,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far Northwest, 51; Far Northeast, 6; Northwest, 278; North Central, 562; Northeast, 111; Saskatoon, 2,076; Central West, 172; Central East, 831; Regina, 2,118; Southwest, 124; South Central, 320; and Southeast, 299. There were 206 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Eighty-two per cent of Saskatchewan residents over age 60 have received their first dose. Sixty-four per cent of those 40-plus have received their first dose. Forty-three per cent of those 18-plus have received their first dose.

All vaccine administration details for the province, including first and second doses, can be found at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness. As the source database for vaccine information, Panorama is subject to continuous data updates which may result in revised counts, day over day.

This week’s Pfizer shipment of 63,180 doses is expected at designated pharmacies on Tuesday, May 4; ISC, NITHA, Prince Albert, Yorkton, North Battleford on Wednesday, May 5; and ISC’s South Service Centre on Thursday, May 6. A portion of this shipment arrived in Regina (11,700) and Saskatoon (11,700) on Friday, April 30 via advance delivery.

Saskatchewan’s scheduled shipment of 9,300 Janssen vaccine doses has been delayed by Health Canada as they complete their product quality review.

Pharmacy Vaccination Pilot Expanded

An additional 41 pharmacies have been added to the pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination pilot program. Starting today, these pharmacies will be able to take appointments for vaccination, vaccinations based on age groups and populations who are eligible on the day the appointment is booked.

The list of pharmacies participating in the pilot as of May 3, 2021 is now available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.

The pharmacy vaccination pilot rollout continues, refining distribution and vaccination processes so appointments may be limited. Additional pharmacies in more communities will be added as larger volumes of vaccine become available in the coming weeks.

Vaccination Booking System Open to Ages 37-plus Beginning May 4

Beginning tomorrow, May 4, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program will expand to include age 37-plus, and to age 18-plus for the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-ins, pharmacies and mobile clinics.

Prioritized front-line workers age 18-plus are also eligible. A list of those occupations is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vax-eligibility. Eligible priority groups may visit a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, arrange an appointment with a participating pharmacy, or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829) to make an appointment through the SHA booking system. Prioritized front-line workers will be required to provide proof of employment at the time of immunization (a pay stub, letter from their employer, or a copy of a professional license).

Residents aged 37-plus may book online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. People who do not have a cell phone or email account, need assistance in booking, or are providing documentation for priority eligibility status must book by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.

Please do not call until you are eligible to book your vaccination appointment.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has scheduled drive-thru and walk-in clinics throughout the province. For street addresses and hours of operation for these clinics, see www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

Starting Wednesday, May 5, eligible truck drivers and essential energy workers can receive the vaccine at Kenmare, ND from noon to 8 p.m. until Friday, May 7.

Individuals who experience a severe or unusual reaction after getting a COVID-19 vaccination can report it by calling 811. Anyone experiencing a severe reaction such as difficulty breathing should call 911. Any adverse event that may be related to a vaccination is reported in order to continuously monitor the safety of vaccines.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 207 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan May 3, bringing the provincial total to 41,806 cases.

Three new deaths are reported today in the following groups: one death in the 70-79 age group from Regina; and two deaths in 80-plus age group from the North Central and Saskatoon zones.

The new cases are located in the following zones: Far Northwest, 11; Northwest, 11; North Central, 31; Northeast, 8; Saskatoon, 29; Central West, 1; Central East, 12; Regina, 64; Southwest, 5; South Central, 16; and Southeast, 4. Fifteen new cases are pending residence information. Two cases pending residence information have been assigned to the North Central zone.

Recoveries total 38,911 and 2,397 cases are considered active.

There are 174 people in hospital. One hundred and thirty-five people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northeast, 1; Northwest, 5; North Central, 3; Saskatoon, 54; Central East, 6; Regina, 58; Southwest, 1; South Central, 3; and Southeast, 4. Thirty-nine people are in intensive care: North Central, 1; Saskatoon, 14; Central East, 2; Regina, 21; and South Central, 1.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number is 230 (18.8 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past few months is available at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 3,358 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan May 2, 2021.

To date, 780,355 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of May 1, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 655,054 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 835,587.

As of May 2, 7,296 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the following zones: Far Northwest, 143; Far Northeast, 3; Northwest, 223; North Central, 148; Northeast, 29; Saskatoon, 835; Central West, 86; Central East, 327; Regina, 3,878; Southwest, 215; South Central, 553; and Southeast, 750. There are 106 screened VOCs with residence pending.

There are no new lineage results reported today. Of the 2,522 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 2,491 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 22 are P.1 (Brazilian) and nine are B.1.351 (SA). The Regina zone accounts for 1,662 (66 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan.

Please note these VOCs may have been initially identified by means other than screening (i.e. selection for whole genome sequencing without screening). Whole genome sequencing results to identify lineage are included in the screening results.

Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

Public Health Measures

Due to increased COVID-19 transmission risk throughout the province, the Chief Medical Health Officer has extended all current provincial public health orders until May 10, 2021. The orders will be reviewed at that time. Full details on current public health measures can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

All residents are urged to adhere to best personal protective measures:

Wear your mask in all public places including all workplaces.

Wash non-medical masks daily.

Maintain physical distancing.

Wash your hands frequently.

Reduce activities outside of your home. Order take-out or curbside pick-up. Work from home if you are able to do so.

Avoid all unnecessary travel throughout the province at this time.

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If anyone in your home has symptoms, the entire household should remain home until the test results are known. Testing information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-testing.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.