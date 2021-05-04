An additional 9,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 460,747.

The 9,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far Northwest, 48; Far North Central, 2; Far Northeast, 10; Northwest, 439; North Central, 498; Northeast, 182; Saskatoon, 2,831; Central West, 175; Central East, 757; Regina, 3,289; Southwest, 459; South Central, 472; and Southeast, 425. There were 337 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Eighty-two per cent of Saskatchewan residents over age 60 have received their first dose. Sixty-five per cent of those 40-plus have received their first dose. Forty-four per cent of those 18-plus have received their first dose.

Vaccination Booking System Open to Ages 37-plus

The provincial age-based immunization program is now open to individuals age 37-plus, and age 18-plus for the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-ins, pharmacies and mobile clinics.

Prioritized front-line workers are also eligible. A list of these occupations is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vax-eligibility. Eligible priority groups may visit a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, arrange an appointment with a participating pharmacy, or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829) to make an appointment through the SHA booking system. Please do not call until you are eligible to book your vaccination appointment.

Prioritized front-line workers will be required to provide proof of employment at the time of immunization (a pay stub, letter from their employer, or a copy of a professional license).

Residents aged 37-plus may also book online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. People who do not have a cell phone or email account, need assistance in booking, or are providing documentation for priority eligibility status must book by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.

Please remember demand for appointments outweighs current available supply. While travel throughout the province is not recommended at this time, there may be clinic options outside your community and residents are encouraged to consider those alternate locations for immunization. Additional stops should be avoided if possible. More clinics will be added as new vaccine shipments are received.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has scheduled drive-thru and walk-in clinics throughout the province. For street addresses and hours of operation for these clinics, see www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax. Note the Swift Current drive-thru will be offering AstraZeneca and therefore only open to residents aged 40 and older.

Starting Wednesday, May 5, eligible truck drivers and essential energy workers can receive the vaccine at Kenmare, ND from noon to 8 p.m. until Friday, May 7.

Individuals who experience a severe or unusual reaction after getting a COVID-19 vaccination can report it by calling 811.

Anyone experiencing a severe reaction such as difficulty breathing should call 911. Any adverse event that may be related to a vaccination is reported in order to continuously monitor the safety of vaccines.

Pharmacy Vaccination Pilot Expanded

Additional pharmacies have been added to the pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination pilot program including pharmacies in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Lloydminster, North Battleford and Weyburn. These pharmacies will be able to take appointments for vaccination, vaccinations based on age groups and populations who are eligible on the day the appointment is booked.

The list of pharmacies participating in the pilot is now available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.

The pharmacy vaccination pilot rollout continues, refining distribution and vaccination processes so appointments may be limited. Additional pharmacies in more communities will be added as larger volumes of vaccine become available in the coming weeks.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 189 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan May 4, bringing the provincial total to 42,006 cases. Twelve cases tested out-of-province have been added to the following zones: North Central, 1; North East, 1; Regina, 1; Saskatoon, 5; South Central, 1; and 3 cases are pending residence information.

Two new deaths are reported today. One death was reported in the 70-79 age group from the Far North West. One death occurred in February but is being reported today in the 19 and under age group from the North West zone; this death is being reported upon the completion of an investigation that determined the cause to be COVID-19. One death with pending residence has been deemed out-of-province and removed from the counts.

The new cases are located in the following zones: Far Northwest, 7; Northwest, 27; North Central, 6; Northeast, 2; Saskatoon, 81; Central West, 3; Central East, 10; Regina, 24; Southwest, 8; South Central, 7; and Southeast, 8. Six new cases are pending residence information. Twenty-three cases pending residence information have been assigned to the following zones: Central East, 1; Northwest, 7; South Central, 1; and Regina, 14.

Recoveries total 39,202 and 2,305 cases are considered active.

There are 174 people in hospital. One hundred thirty-three people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northeast, 1; Northwest, 7; North Central, 3; Northeast, 2; Saskatoon, 54; Central East, 3; Regina, 52; Southwest, 2; South Central, 4; and Southeast, 5. Forty-one people are in intensive care: North Central, 1; Saskatoon, 14; Central East, 2; Regina, 23; and South Central, 1.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number is 226 (18.4 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past few months is available at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 2,515 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan May 3.

To date, 782,870 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of May 2, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 657,903 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 839,302.

As of May 3, 7,417 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the following zones: Far Northwest, 141; Far Northeast, 2; Northwest, 236; North Central, 145; Northeast, 28; Saskatoon, 867; Central West, 87; Central East, 309; Regina, 3,983; Southwest, 219; South Central, 553; and Southeast, 744. There are 103 screened VOCs with residence pending.

There are no new lineage results reported today. Of the 2,522 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 2,491 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 22 are P.1 (Brazilian) and nine are B.1.351 (SA). The Regina zone accounts for 1,678 (67 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan.

Please note these VOCs may have been initially identified by means other than screening (i.e. selection for whole genome sequencing without screening). Whole genome sequencing results to identify lineage are included in the screening results. Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.