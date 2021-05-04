As a result of lengthy, ongoing investigations, Saskatchewan RCMP liaised with Edmonton Police Service May 3 to locate and arrest three individuals wanted on warrants from separate incidents that occurred in Meadow Lake. As a result of this collaboration, the three males were arrested together at one location in Edmonton.

In relation to a Jan. 4 shooting incident in Meadow Lake, Christopher Nolan, 21, of Lloydminster, AB was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

In relation to an April 13 incident in Meadow Lake, Raheem Hagan, 19, of Meadow Lake, SK was charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent and one count of reckless discharging of a firearm.

In relation to an April 26 incident in Meadow Lake, Christopher Ernest, 23, of Meadow Lake was charged with one count of escaping lawful custody.

All three individuals remain in custody for upcoming court appearances.

Saskatchewan RCMP and Edmonton Police Service will work together during this ongoing investigation.

“Both the Jan. 4 and April 13 incidents were gang-related and involved illegally-possessed firearms,” explains Insp. Murray Chamberlin, the RCMP North District operations officer. “Community safety is our utmost priority, and we have put significant resources together to investigate these incidents and ensure those responsible were brought into custody. We are grateful for our partners at the Edmonton Police Service for their assistance in these arrests. This is one step toward stemming gang activity in the Meadow Lake area, but it certainly won’t be the last.”

Over the past year, Saskatchewan RCMP has been working diligently to address an increase in gang presence and violence in the west central part of Saskatchewan. Units committed to these efforts include the RCMP’s Crime Reduction Team, Gang Task Force, Integrated Intelligence Unit, Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit, as well as detachment teams.