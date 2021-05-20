



January 3, 1939 – April 29, 2021

A wife, a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother, a friend – a beautiful rose in the lives of whom were blessed to have known Marg. She graced this earth with her presence for 82 years and warmed the hearts and souls of many by the love she freely shared. Throughout Marg’s life she exhibited strong ethical, moral and spiritual values of honesty, integrity, kindness, hospitality, compassion, wisdom, forgiveness, confidentiality, affection, generosity, joyfulness, peacefulness, encouragement, appreciation and self-respect. A youthful spirit in mind and body even at 82 years of age, her beautiful smile, warmth, confidence and classy hair style, make-up and fashion personified her character and passion for life.

Marg leaves behind her husband Ralph of almost 63 years; her five children: Brenda (Larry) Moeller, David (Carolyn), Rebecca (Kerry) Maurer, Kathie (Richard) Sergent, and Dean (Sheila); her 15 grandchildren respectively: Lee, Cara (Chris), Jenna (Helder); Dustin (Christina), Jessica (Gilbert); Amy (Eric), Joel, Daniel (Whitney), David; Tyson (Richelle), Laura (Tyler), Todd (Stacey); Cody, Kyle, and Hunter; and her 20 great grandchildren respectively: Caden, Jordan, Claire, Audrey; Ensley, Alyvia, Juliette, Thomas; Corbin, Kadell, Lennyn, Barrik, Chase; Ryker, Arien, Casey, Haley, Trey, Chestyn, and Braunn.

Marg was born at Rabbit Lake, SK, youngest of five children, to Selma and John Yaki. She was raised on a farm in the Sandwith area. At the age of 14, she moved to North Battleford and stayed with her older sister, Dorothy, to continue her schooling. She worked at SaskPower where she met her future husband Ralph (also a SaskPower employee) who was visiting from Estevan in 1957. Marg and Ralph were married in 1958 at North Battleford and celebrated the arrival of their first daughter, Brenda. The family moved to Kindersley in 1959 where their first son, David, was born in 1960. Punnichy became their next place of residence from 1960 to 1963 and there Marg gave birth to their second daughter, Rebecca, in 1961. When their third daughter, Kathie, arrived in 1963 they resided in Bruno. In 1965 it was back to Meadow Lake for three years, then back to Punnichy in 1968 where Marg worked as a school secretary until 1971 when their fifth and last child, Dean, was added to their happy family.

In 1971, Marg and Ralph moved back to Meadow Lake where they built their log home, complete with a huge garden that Marg laboriously tended to, feeding their large and growing family. After being at home with her children for many years, Marg started working once again at SaskPower as a cashier clerk. She was well known by the staff and customers for her friendly smile, efficiency, and consideration to all.

In 1979, Marg became a Grandma for the first time and later became known as “Grandma Poochie”. Marg and Ralph moved to Dorintosh in 1991, with Marg continuing to work at SaskPower in Meadow Lake until her retirement in 1996. After 10 years in Dorintosh, Marg and Ralph moved to Yorkton to be closer to Ralph’s family and origin. Twelve years later, family and friends drew them back for their final move to Meadow Lake in 2013.

Marg was often seen doing her daily walk twice around the walking path at the Lions park and chatting with people along the way. During her lifetime as a walk enthusiast, it was calculated that she had walked the equivalent distance to the moon!

Marg wore many hats during her lifetime and gave of her herself unselfishly. Mom always remembered family anniversaries and birthdays (she prepared birthday cards for her 20 great-grandchildren before she was admitted to Palliative care – always thinking of others!) She attended her loved ones’ graduations, sporting and dance events, volunteered in various church positions and cooked at many family/dance camps, twirled around the dance floor at all the family weddings, went on numerous vacation and shopping trips with different family members. Marg was SO fun to be around, so accepting of others, and loved by her family and many friends.

Mom was an incredibly supportive and loving wife who invested her time and energy raising her five children with lots of love, patience, affection, encouragement and many prayers. She instilled in all her children the value of hard work, perseverance and working together as a family, that there is good in everyone, to never give up on those you love, and to treat others as you would want to be treated. She taught us about her faith in Jesus. An inspiration to all, Marg was a perfect example of living life to the fullest. She provided a warm and loving home with her great home-made meals and baking, fun and laughter, great conversations, wise counsel and above all, her unconditional love.

Marg will be forever honoured in the precious memories we have of her and the many qualities she instilled in each of us. She was indeed an amazing and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. God granted us time to say our goodbyes prior to her passing from her short battle with pancreatic cancer at the Meadow Lake Hospital where she was well cared for by all the nurses and doctors. She was not alone when she passed from this earthly life to eternity. She truly was and still is our shining light who is forever young at heart and beautiful. See you in heaven our precious, beautiful rose—my Wife, my Mom, my Grandma Poochie and my friend. Thanks for the many happy and loving memories you gave us!

A Celebration of Life will be announced after COVID restrictions are lifted.