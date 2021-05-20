April 29, 1939 – April 27, 2021

It is with sad hearts we announce the passing of Ron.

He is survived by his wife: Laureena Carbert; three children: Dean (Janice) Carbert, Larry (Lillian) Carbert, Merna Carbert; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Dan) McLelland, Daniel Carbert, Brendon (Jenna) Carbert, Andrew Carbert and Ashley Carbert. As well as two step grandchildren: Melissa Laprise and Gary Laprise; three great grandchildren: Katja, Gabriel and Nadiya McLelland.

He had a busy life with family, farming and other activities.

The service can be viewed on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEkNmXFd3vY.

Thanks to J. E. Thomas Funeral Home and Crematorium for all their services, the Northwest Community Church for the service and all the family for their participation.