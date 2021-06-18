As of end of day Thursday, June 17, there were an additional 24,260 vaccinations administered. This represents two days of vaccine administration (Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17). Vaccine reporting numbers have routinely been reported over a 48-hour period in order to ensure complete vaccine administration data/information and therefore represents vaccinations from two days previous. The vaccine administration reporting timeline was adjusted to a 24-hour period for a short term in order to provide the most up to date information to support a decision on the ability to move to Step 3 of the Reopen Roadmap. Vaccination numbers on Saturday, June 19 will represent vaccine administration from Friday, June 18. Vaccination numbers on Sunday will provide results from Saturday, June 19.

The additional 24,260 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far North West, 182; Far North Central, 3; Far Northeast, 421; Northwest, 1,821; North Central, 1,921; Northeast, 809; Saskatoon, 5,106; Central West, 638; Central East, 2,123; Regina, 7,296; Southwest, 612; South Central, 1,100; and Southeast, 1,475. There were 753 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Twenty-five per cent of all eligible residents are now fully vaccinated. Seventy-nine per cent of those over the age of 40-plus have received their first dose. Seventy-four per cent of those 30-plus have received their first dose. Sixty-nine per cent of those 18-plus have received their first dose, while sixty-eight per cent of those 12-plus have also received their first dose.

Second Dose Schedule

Second dose vaccination eligibility is now open to residents age 45-plus or anyone who received their first dose on or before May 1.

Currently, all residents 12-plus can receive their first dose and second dose vaccinations are open to residents 45-plus or anyone who received their first dose on or before April 15.



Individuals diagnosed with or being treated for cancer and those who have received solid organ transplants will receive a letter of eligibility in the mail that will allow them priority access to a second dose.

Second doses are also available in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District to all residents 18-plus, based on the product’s recommended interval from their first dose.

Eligibility to book for second doses is based on age or date of first dose. Residents who meet at least one of these criteria are eligible for their second dose.

When all persons 12 and older become eligible to receive their second doses starting June 24, vaccinations will be provided on a 28 day interval between first and second dose, to ensure a consistent approach no matter the vaccine type. Note that residents may receive their second doses up to four months following their first dose but it’s highly recommended that you receive your second dose as soon as you are eligible.

A limited number of first doses of AstraZeneca have been administered since May 5 to those individuals who have contraindication for mRNA vaccines. If you received AstraZeneca as recommended by your health care provider after May 5, arrangements will be made to administer your second dose based on current, recommended intervals.

Remember, while one dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides good protection against transmission, two doses are required for optimal protection, particularly against the Delta variant. Please receive your second dose as soon as you are eligible and maintain all public health measures until at least two weeks after your second dose.

Vaccination appointments can be booked through the Saskatchewan Health Authority online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 or by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).



A map of participating pharmacies across the province is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies. This online tool includes links to pharmacy booking websites and provides details on the vaccine brand being offered at each location.

For street addresses and hours of operation for drive-thru and walk-in clinics, see www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

As the SHA is encouraging first dose vaccinations, please review clinic information carefully to ensure you are selecting the right clinic for you.

Please do not call until you are eligible to book your vaccination appointment. If you do not know the date of your first dose or have misplaced the wallet card provided at the time of your first dose, 1-833-SaskVax can provide you with that date, or check your Immunization History on your MySaskHealthRecord account.

There may be clinic options outside your community and residents are encouraged to consider those alternate locations for immunization. Additional stops should be avoided if possible when travelling to another community for an appointment. More clinics will be added as new vaccine shipments are received.

During your second-dose appointment, the clinic or pharmacy will validate the timing and brand of your first dose to ensure you are receiving your second dose within the recommended timeframe. The type of vaccine available at each location will be advertised. Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.

Residents May Receive AstraZeneca as Second Dose

On June 17, the National Advisory Council on Immunization updated their statement on recommendations on the use of COVID-19 vaccine, including recommendations for those who received AstraZeneca as a first dose. Saskatchewan will continue to allow residents the choice of receiving AstraZeneca as their second dose or an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer). There are no first dose AstraZeneca clinics planned at this time; all AstraZeneca second dose clinics will be offered through the SHA and residents seeking AstraZeneca as their second dose can book those appointments as clinics are available.

All vaccines approved in Canada are very effective in preventing serious illness. Individuals who have received two doses of any COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada will be considered fully vaccinated.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 98 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on June 18, bringing the provincial total to 48,327 cases.

The new cases are located in the following zones: Far Northwest, 1; Northwest, 9; North Central, 19; Northeast, 2; Saskatoon, 12; Central West, 8; Central East, 8; Regina, 25; South Central, 4; and Southeast, 4. Six cases are pending residence information.

Two cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northwest, 1; and Far Northeast, 1; zones. Nine cases tested out-of-province were added to the Far Northeast, 3; Northwest, 1; Saskatoon, 1; Central East, 1; and Regina, 3.

One new death is being reported today in the 70-79 age group from the Northwest zone.

Recoveries total 47,002 and 763 cases are considered active.

There are 81 people in hospital. Seventy-one people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest, 1; Northwest, 10; North Central, 8; Saskatoon, 26; Central East, 2; Regina, 20; and South Central, 4. Ten people are in intensive care: North Central, 1; Saskatoon, 6; and Regina, 3.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number is 78 (6.4 per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 2,455 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan June 17.

To date, 898,086 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of June 16, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 755,686 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 946,568.

As of June 17, 11,904 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the following zones: Far Northwest, 291; Far North Central, 1; Far Northeast, 80; Northwest, 762; North Central, 612; Northeast, 79; Saskatoon, 2,066; Central West, 143; Central East, 640; Regina, 4,764; Southwest, 399; South Central, 877; and Southeast, 1,120. There are 70 screened VOCs with residence pending.

Four new lineage results were reported for Variants of Concern today. Of the 6,447 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 6,136 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 231 are Gamma (P.1), 70 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

Roadmap to Reopening Step 2 Starts Sunday, June 20

Saskatchewan enters Step 2 of reopening Sunday, June 20 and in-person gathering limits increase across a number of sectors and for private gatherings. Most notably, private indoor gatherings will increase from 10 to 15 people. Note the provincial masking mandate remains in place under Step 2.

The following have no capacity limits, though physical distancing and masking requirements remain in effect: restaurants and licensed establishments, grocery stores, public and farmers’ markets, clothing and retail stores, personal service facilities (salons, etc.), greenhouse and landscaping locations. The capacity limits increase to 150 from 30 for patrons/spectators in the following sectors though physical distancing and masking requirements remain in effect: sports and activities, arena facilities, libraries, movie and live theatre venues, performing arts venues, casinos and bingo halls, for temporary food vendors, racing, livestock sales and rodeos, banquets and conference facilities; car and trade shows.

All indoor facilities and activities and outdoor activities where two metres of physical distancing cannot be consistently maintained must continue to abide by physical distancing and masking requirements in Step 2.

Effective June 20:

Table capacity limits are being removed in all restaurants and licensed establishments. Previously, they were limited to six per table. Dining tables will still need to maintain two metres of physical distance or have a barrier placed between them.

Retailers can welcome more shoppers, as capacity limits will be removed as long as two metres of physical distance can be maintained between customers.



Indoor sport competitions will be able to resume, as many restrictions are being lifted. Tournaments will be permitted, however inter-provincial play is not and no more than 150 spectators are permitted in the facility.



Capacity limits for banquet and conference facilities will increase to 150 people. Attendees may be served food and/or beverage in the facility, but must remain seated except when getting their food/beverage, using washroom facilities or entering/exiting the premises. Self-serve is not permitted at this time.



The number of movie goers may increase to 150 from the current limit of 30.



Dance recitals and competitions will be able to resume for all ages and the maximum capacity limit for spectators of all performing arts facilities will be 150.

Information on the Roadmap to Reopening is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/saskatchewans-re-opening-roadmap.

Guidance for individual sectors has been updated and is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.