May 19, 1952 – May 25, 2021

Kind and caring… words to describe Pat Kwasniuk.

Pat Kwasniuk of Meadow Lake, Sk, who was a wife, mom, Baba, sister, aunt and a friend to many. Sadly we have to announce her death on May 25, 2021 at the age of 69.

Baba was the daughter of Archie and Kathleen Foster. She was born in Carrot River, SK however she lived most of her life in Meadow Lake, where she attended school (most days), later getting married and raised her family with her husband of 50 years, Orest. They had two children, Archie and Leanne.

When she was’t at work in the Co-op Admin Office, she enjoyed crafting, playing the organ, and even berry picking. Baba also enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching the hummingbirds out the window, and to go for walks to the bridge on nice days.

Us three grandchildren were very special to her. She played with us and baked for us. Frosted banana bars, snicker doodle cookies, and cinnamon buns were our favourites. She also loved hearing about how school was going and what shenanigans we were getting up to and other such activities.

Kind, compassionate, thoughtful and always willing to help out fit Baba’s description. Her fiery temper at times should also make the list. Thankfully we didn’t see it often.

Many wonderful memories were made over her lifetime. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed. Her love will be cherished by many.

Pat is survived by her husband: Orest George Kwasniuk; son: Archie (Jeannie) Kwasniuk; daughter: Leanne (Drew) McDonald; grandchildren: Percy and Nolan McDonald, Riley Kwasniuk. She is also survived by her brothers: Vernon (Delores) Foster and Ronald Foster; sisters: Lorraine Dyck, Carol Robinson and Beverly Keller; brother-in-law: Cam Harkness; sister-in-law: Eileen Balych; uncle: Lloyd (Judy) Gordon; also numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat was predeceased by her parents: Wilfred Archie and Kathleen May Foster; brothers: Gordon and Barry Foster; sister: Donna Harkness; nieces: Tracey Harkness and Heather Robinson; father and mother-in-law: George and Jennie Kwasniuk; brothers-in-law: Stan Dyck, Gordon Robinson and Bud Balych.

Card of Thanks

We the family of Patricia Kwasniuk, would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to family and friends for the flowers, cards, food, donations, prayers and kind words of comfort at the passing our loving wife, Mom and Baba Patrica Kwasniuk.

Sincerely Orest, Archie & Jeannie,

Leanne & Drew, Percy, Nolan and Riley.