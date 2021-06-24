July 7, 1936 – June 4, 2021

In loving memory of Alice Vidal (Skinner).

Alice was born in Meadow Lake, SK on July 7, 1936 and resided there virtually her whole life. She was the youngest of five children born to James and Delpha Skinner. She loved her siblings dearly and spoke often of the fun they had growing up on the farm. She grew up in the Cock of the North District where she attended school.

As a young lady, the local Pastor came to visit her parents. He invited them to church and committed to switching from German to English services if the Skinners would attend. One at a time, this led to each person in her family coming to the knowledge of their need for a Saviour, including Alice. She later went on to be baptized and attend four years of Bible College.

In 1961, Alice married Hans Vidal and over the next six years they had three children, Roy, Gary and Lorenda, who blessed her with 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Over the years Alice babysat many children, was a co-partner with Hans through the towing company and farm adventures and was active in her church community. Her beautiful alto voice was heard at many events including weddings, funerals and Sunday morning church. Many summers she helped or lead the food services at Bethel Gospel Camp. She was well known for her cooking and hospitality and always enjoyed people dropping by for a visit. Many young people including the parents of those she babysat were counselled with wise words of wisdom while sharing a cup of tea at her kitchen table.

Alice went to be with her Saviour on June 4, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Hans Vidal; children: Roy (Gaylene) Vidal, Gary (Lori) Vidal, Lorenda (Darvin) Friesen; grandchildren: Mikayla (Jim) Ketch, Matt Vidal, Koby Vidal, Kent (Rebekah) Vidal, Mac (Hannah) Vidal, Nicole (Washington) Isaya, Alex (Sam) Vidal, Luke (Alicia) Friesen, Jessica (Devin) Dyck, Joel (Elisha) Friesen, Solomon (Madison) Friesen, Cally (Nigel) Labossiere; great grandchildren: EttaGrace and Beau Ketch, Nathaniel Isaya, Raelee, Chet and Sadie Friesen, Adalee and Oaklyn Dyck, Carson, Caden and Adie Friesen, Titus, Mathias and Eli Labossiere; sister: Elsie (George) Nicolson; and sisters-in-law: Karol Skinner and Bertha Skinner.

She was predeceased by her: parents: James and Delpha Skinner; siblings: Florence (Howard) Presley, Jim Skinner and Tom Skinner.

The family wishes to extend our gratitude to the care providers at the Meadow Lake Hospital and the loving care Alice received before her passing. She is laid to rest at the Rapid View Cemetery, Rapid View, SK.