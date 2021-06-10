May 15, 1922 – March 28, 2021

Mom went to her eternal home at the age of 99 years on May 28, 2021 at Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre.

She is survived by her loving daughters: Beverly Beckett (Leduc), Peggy (Gerry) Offin (St. Albert); son-in-law: Garry L’Heureux; six grandchildren: Doug (Corinne) Elliott (Leduc), Rick Elliott (Leduc County), Tracey (Darnell) Zweifel, Marsden (Sask), Travis (Whitney) L’Heureux (Cherry Grove, AB), Kevin (Ewa) Offin (Dubai UAE) and Craig (Michelle) Offin (St. Albert); nine great grandchildren; one great great grandchild, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, step grandchildren and the Beckett family.

Martha was predeceased by her husband: Thomas; and daughter: Pearl; sons-in-law: Tom Elliott and Don Beckett; sisters-in-law: Evelyn Riddell and Liz Balaberde; her parents: Johan and Helena Epp; and six siblings.

There will be no funeral due to Covid 19. Interment will take place at Pierceland, SK Cemetery at a later date.

If friends and family choose they may donate to Cross Cancer Insitute or St. Davids’s United Church Memorial Fund 4614- 48 Street Leduc, AB T9E 5X7