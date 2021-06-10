On June 7 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Narrows RCMP received a complaint about a group of possibly-armed individuals outside a residence on the 400 block of Tom Street in Buffalo Narrows.

The suspects, however, had already left when police arrived. Investigation revealed these individuals had allegedly threatened an occupant of the residence with a firearm.

Officers from the Buffalo Narrows, Dillon, Turnor Lake and La Loche RCMP detachments, as well as RCMP Police Dog Services, assisted in locating and arresting all the individuals that evening. Officers also seized a loaded firearm, ammunition and other weapons in relation to this investigation.

Six individuals were arrested as a result of this investigation: Mitchelle Ballantyne, 25, of Ile-a-la Crosse; Kayla Bouvier, 32, of Ile-a-la Crosse; Timothy Corrigal, 30, of Ile-a-la Crosse; Anthony Couillonneur, 24, of Cole Bay; Abraham McCallum, 39, of Buffalo Narrows; and Derek Moate, 33, of Ile-a-la Crosse.

The individuals are charged with one count each of: assault with weapon; use of a firearm in the commission of an offence; pointing a firearm; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; carrying a concealed weapon; knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm/weapon; possession of a firearm/weapon in a motor vehicle; and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

Ballantyne has been also charged with one count of failing to comply with probation order. McCallum has also been charged with two counts of possessing a weapon contrary to an order and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

All appeared in court June 9.