Around 7 p.m. Friday (June 4), Meadow Lake RCMP received two complaints of a silver car driving erratically on Highway 55 coming toward Meadow Lake. Investigation revealed the car was reported stolen from Prince Albert.

An RCMP officer located the vehicle on the highway and activated the RCMP vehicle’s emergency equipment. The car did not stop, and was located in the parking lot of a business on the 100 block of 9th Street West in Meadow Lake shortly after.

The RCMP vehicle parked behind the car and the responding officer attempted to arrest the male driver of the car. The male driver began backing into the police vehicle with the car and the female passenger in the car attempted to prevent the male from being arrested. A second RCMP officer arrived to assist.

Two civilians from inside the business assisted the police officers and the adult male driver was arrested. The female passenger then exited the vehicle with what was believed to be a firearm and began running away from the scene. She was arrested approximately one block away by the same civilians and police. The stock of a shotgun was seized from a garbage nearby.

Immediately after the arrests, the two responding police officers began experiencing symptoms possibly associated to inhaling/being exposed to a foreign substance and were examined by medical professionals.

The two civilians who assisted did not report similar symptoms to police, and the Meadow Lake RCMP expressed their gratitude for their assistance Friday evening.

“This is just one of the many examples of the risks police officers face when they come into work each shift,” noted S/Sgt. Ryan How, Meadow Lake RCMP detachment commander. “Risks are an aspect of the job we know exist, but the public may never see or hear about. Every day police officers in Meadow Lake put on their uniforms and go out and help keep our community safe. This is a serious reminder that we are regular people too. Thankfully both police officers involved in this incident report they are feeling better.”

Kiefer Morin, 22, of Sandy Bay, SK, is charged with one count each of: flight from police; dangerous operation of a vehicle; possession of property obtained by crime; possession of a weapon; possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle; possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition; possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to prohibition; impaired operation of a motor vehicle; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; failing to comply with and order; and two counts of resisting arrest.

Morin appeared in Meadow Lake provincial court June 7.

Madison Tinker, 24, of Saskatoon is charged with one count each of: possession of stolen property; resisting arrest; obstructing a peace officer; possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle; and failing to comply with an order.

Tinker also appeared in Meadow Lake provincial court June 7.

Both appear in court next June 14 at 9:30 a.m. by CCTV.