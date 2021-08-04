On Aug. 3 at approximately 7:20 p.m., Pierceland RCMP were dispatched to the site of an attempted sexual assault at the junction of Highway 224 and Highway 950, near the gate of Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

Investigation has determined a male armed with a knife approached a female who was working in the area and attempted to sexually assault her. She was able to fight him off and escape. She received minor injuries.

The male is described as under 30 years old, tall and thin with tan skin. He was wearing dark clothing, sunglasses and a bandanna covering his face.

Pierceland RCMP is actively investigating this incident, which occurred in a rural, wooded area. Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment conservation officers and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Police Dog Services, Forensic Identification Section and North Battleford General Investigation Section are assisting.

Pierceland RCMP is asking anyone who saw any parked vehicles or pedestrians in the area on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 3 to call Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.