On July 29 at approximately 6:05 p.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a complaint of a missing 72-year-old man, Harold Waterhen.

Waterhen is a resident of a local long-term care facility on 3rd Avenue West in Meadow Lake. He left the facility at approximately 12 noon July 29 and was expected back by 6 p.m. but did not return.

He is described as 5’9” and 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, grey hair. He uses a wheelchair and was last seen wearing black pants, a black hat, black shoes and a red windbreaker jacket. RCMP could not provide a photo at this time.

If anyone has information on Harold Waterhen’s whereabouts, call the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).