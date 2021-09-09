August 19, 1945 – June 1, 2021

It with great sadness the family of Shirley Finkbeiner (Vallevand) of Lacombe, AB (formerly of Meadow Lake, SK) announce her sudden passing on June 1, 2021 at the age of 75 years.

After the passing of her former husband, Chris Vallevand, and her retirement from S.E.R.M., Shirley moved to Coronation, AB where she met and married Larry Finkbeiner becoming “Mom and Grandma” to Larry’s family. Shirley and Larry later moved to Lacombe.

Shirley had an amazing talent for many different crafts including crocheting, diamond art, growing the most beautiful flowers and keeping a manicured lawn. She loved visiting with family and especially enjoyed game nights with Larry and his sisters. She was the best baker around, and many received gifts of homemade buns, cinnamon buns, pies and cookies. Her favourite pasttime was playing with her beloved dog, Misty. Above all, Shirley’s greatest love was for her husband and family.

Shirley is survived by her husband: Larry; children Lisa (Brent), Les, Joanne (Dorrin), Brenda (Ron), Judy (Jack), Brian (Samia), Tracey (Lee), Connie (Davis), Paula (Shawn); sister Hazel (Tom); sisters-in-law Linda and Debbie (Robert); as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and many loved ones.

A private outdoor Celebration of Life was held June 5, 2021 at Connie’s farm near Settler, AB. Interment will be held for family at a later time.

If desired, donations can be made in Shirley’s name to the Alberta Diabetes Foundation, or to a charity of your choice.