October 2, 1947 – August 22, 2021
Ada Margaret Grapko, daughter, sister, mom, grandma, auntie,
teacher, friend, Margie was loved by her family, her friends, her colleagues,
her neighbours, and her students. So it is with deep sadness that we lay
her to rest.
Born in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, Marg graduated high school in 1965
and completed her BA and BEd at the University of Saskatchewan in 1971.
She spent her adult life as a teacher.
She was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Lena McLeod, her
brother Allan, her sisters-in-law Joyce and Lorna, and her brother-in-law
David. She is deeply missed by many nieces and nephews, by her sisters
Ilene and Marion (Fred) and brothers Don and George (Karen) and by her
children Danika (Aryana) and Joni (Roy) and grandchildren Aydan, Chloe,
and Kaeli.
A virtual celebration of life for Marg was held in Edmonton, August 31 with
covid restrictions, see www.memoriesfuneral.com