October 2, 1947 – August 22, 2021

Ada Margaret Grapko, daughter, sister, mom, grandma, auntie,

teacher, friend, Margie was loved by her family, her friends, her colleagues,

her neighbours, and her students. So it is with deep sadness that we lay

her to rest.

Born in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, Marg graduated high school in 1965

and completed her BA and BEd at the University of Saskatchewan in 1971.

She spent her adult life as a teacher.

She was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Lena McLeod, her

brother Allan, her sisters-in-law Joyce and Lorna, and her brother-in-law

David. She is deeply missed by many nieces and nephews, by her sisters

Ilene and Marion (Fred) and brothers Don and George (Karen) and by her

children Danika (Aryana) and Joni (Roy) and grandchildren Aydan, Chloe,

and Kaeli.

A virtual celebration of life for Marg was held in Edmonton, August 31 with

covid restrictions, see www.memoriesfuneral.com