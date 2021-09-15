On Sep. 15 at approximately 3 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP and Loon Lake RCMP were dispatched to a report of an abduction.

An adult female victim reported she had been abducted at gunpoint from the Centre Street area in Meadow Lake at approximately 1:15 a.m. She was later dropped off in a rural area near Barthel and called police. She was robbed but not injured.

Two vehicles and two suspects are involved in this incident.

The victim reported to police there is a second female victim. This female was said to already with the suspects when the victim was abducted and was still with the suspects when the victim was dropped off in the rural area.

Meadow Lake RCMP, with the assistance of other Saskatchewan RCMP units, are actively trying to locate this female.

The female is described as being of small stature. No other description is available at this time.

The first suspect vehicle is described as a black, 2010 two-door Kia Forte with Saskatchewan license plate 808 MHS.

The second suspect vehicle is a white, two-door 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier with Saskatchewan license plate 625 LSY.

The suspects are both females. The first is described as approximately 5’5”, small to average build, with blond hair and an eyebrow ring. The second is described as approximately 5’5”, small to average build with brown hair and an eyebrow ring.

They may be headed to Loon Lake, Saskatoon or Regina, but this has not been confirmed.

If you see these vehicles or individuals, do not approach them. Call 9-1-1. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com

Updates will be provided as they become available.