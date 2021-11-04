928 – 2021

Della Bannerman passed away at Meadow Lake Hospital, Meadow Lake, SK, October 10, 2021 at the age of 93 years.

Della is survived by her loving children: Lynda (Tony) Bekolay-Senger and Corey (Lori) Bannerman; five grandchildren and six great-granchildren: Chelsey (Trace, Ashlyn), Chantel (Macy, Breaker), Jolene, Bryce (Charlene) (Blake), and Brandon (Ainsley); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Della is predeceased by her husband: Bob Bannerman; parents:, Jim (Myrtle) Pattison; sisters: Loraine Herring, Zella Pruden and Rita Beeth; and son-in-law: Roy Bekolay

A Memorial Service for Della will be held at a later date.

Donations in memory of Della may be made to donor’s charity of choice.

McCaw Funeral Service Ltd., of Lloydminster, AB administered the funeral arrangements.