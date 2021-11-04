February 17, 1944 – October 29, 2021

Surrounded by family, our beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, passed away on October 29, 2021 at St. Paul’s hospital in Saskatoon, SK after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Eugenia had a passion for anything fashion and an eye for everything beautiful. This led to the opening of Ms. Boutique where her love of fashion took form and continued to grow for over 30 years. She was a strong and determined woman who spent many hours perfecting every aspect of her business, her home, and her life.

She will be forever cherished and remembered by Wayne, her loving husband of 55 years; their children Barbara (Danny) Patey and Renee (Leon) Boehm; grandchildren, Cheyanne, Thaddeus, Ekaterina, Tiara, Jared and Nigel. Eugenia will be missed by her sister Jo-Anne Penteluik and brothers Wilmer, Wayne and Murray Maximuk, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Eugenia was predeceased by her parents John and Elizabeth Maximuk of Foam Lake, SK.

The Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at Park Funeral Home, 311 Third Avenue North on Saturday, November 6, 2021. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to the Saskatoon Cancer Clinic, 20 Campus Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7N 4H4. To share memories and condolences, visit www.hillcrestmemorial.ca “Obituaries-Guestbook.”