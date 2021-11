Meadow Lake RCMP advise of an increased police presence near 7 Avenue West in Meadow Lake in relation to an ongoing investigation. People are asked to avoid the areas where police are present and follow any police direction provided.

Nearby schools have enacted their hold-and-secure protocols as a precaution.

RCMP will provide an update with more information as soon as they are able. If an increased risk to public safety is identified, RCMP will notify the public