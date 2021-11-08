On Nov. 7 at approximately 6:40 p.m., Loon Lake RCMP received a report a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on Highway 699 on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

The pedestrian, a 27-year-old male from Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, was declared deceased at the scene by EMS. His family has been notified.

Investigation has determined a westbound vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was walking at the side of the road. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and called for emergency services.

Loon Lake RCMP and an RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist are investigating