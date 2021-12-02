November 15, 1949 – November 5, 2021

Nancy was born on November 15, 1949 in Grundy Center, Iowa, USA. She was the oldest of four kids and had three younger brothers. Nancy grew up on a farm outside Lincoln, Iowa and went to school from K to 12 in Gladbrook, IA.

While growing up Nancy was involved in women’s basketball, cheerleading, drama club and glee club. Nancy was also part of her church choir while growing up.

After she graduated high school she went to beauty school where she became a hairdresser. Nancy was also very outspoken against the war in Vietnam and spent some of her time protesting what she thought was an unjust war.

Then on September 15, 1970 she had her son Marc. Nancy was a single mom up until January 1973 when she met the love of her life Steve Butler. Steve was also from Iowa but was living in Canada at the time and just happened to be visiting. Steve had been wounded in Vietnam and was starting his life as a civilian. Steve and Nancy were married in March 1973 when they moved to Loon Lake, SK. Steve and Nancy ranched and also owned a hunting camp for most of their years together.

Nancy always had a love for music and attended many concerts throughout her life. Her two favourite concerts were The Rolling Stones and Fleetwood Mac.

She was known as the Grandmother of the Dog Patch Music Festival, a festival her son Marc started in 2014. Nancy also worked as a waitress at a couple local restaurants and then she worked at the Loon Lake hospital as a cook for years until her retirement in the late 2000s.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband Steve in 2016, her parents and her in-laws.

Nancy leaves behind: her son, Marc Butler of Loon Lake, SK; her grandkids: Reggie (Kelsey) Smith of Saskatoon, SK, Zach Smith-Butler (Dakota) of Yorkton, SK, Alia McBain of North Battleford, SK, Troy McBain-Butler of Loon Lake, SK and Charlize Levesque-Butler of Regina, SK. Nancy also leaves behind three brothers: Jerry (Deb) Buskohl of Waterloo, IA, Jim (Sue) Buskohl of Reinbeck, IA and David Buskohl of Lincoln, IA; as well as her brother-in-law Micheal Butler in Kansas City, AR.