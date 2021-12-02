May 6, 1934 – November 27, 2021

Jim Herr leaves a legacy of good deeds, joy and friendships.

He’s lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Helen; daughters Heather Rutz (Rob), Shelley Leedahl (Peter) and Crystal Herrod (Warren); sister Doreen Friesen (Irvin); grandchildren Logan, Taylor, Landis, Tanner, Jacquelyn, Brandon, Jenna and Henry; and seven great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother Jack; and his sons Kirby Herr and Ron Meetoos.

Dad was a character. Selfless, and dearly loved. He was a well-revered Co-op General Manager in Kyle, Wilkie, Turtleford and Meadow Lake.

His passions included community, golf, card games, the Roughriders, singing, telling jokes and organizing events. He volunteered on many committees and was recognized as the Citizen of the Year (Watrous) in 2010.

We enjoyed our family cabin at Greig Lake for decades. After Dad’s retirement he and Mom lived in Broadview, Birch Hills, Melfort, Manitou Beach and Watrous. Dad was the eternal optimist. He made many lives brighter and will be eminently missed. What a wonderful world it was with you, Dad.

Thanks to the Watrous Hospital and Craik and District Health Centre. Celebration of Life at Watrous United Church, December 4, 11:00 am.