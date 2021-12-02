September 22, 1949 – November 21, 2021

Friends,

On behalf of my entire family, it is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our mom Jane Pike, beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Our family would like to share some words with you, if you are not already aware, as she has had a great impact on many people. Her favourite time of the year is Christmas – coming up soon and we will celebrate her life and the love that she gave us all.

Jane was born on September 22nd, 1949 and passed away peacefully on Sunday November 21, 2021. She was born in Goodsoil, SK to Fred and Rosalie Sonntag, but it would be Lac Des Iles near Goodsoil that would be her final resting place that meant so much to her. Her family was there. Family and friends would be drawn back to share in the comforts that the lake had to offer because it was that place which held a special place in her heart. Her “office” was sitting in a lawn chair with her feet in the water, listening to the Blue Jays game on the lake’s largest island beach.

After six weeks of knowing each other, she would be engaged to Wayne Pike and married on July 28th, 1973. Her family would spend much time in Meadow Lake with periods in Regina and on the farm, but it would be three different cabins at Lac Des Isles that would house some of the best times for the family and extended family. In the years to come, they welcomed their three children Vanessa (Mark) Weber, Dustin (Ali) Pike and Jared (Amy) Pike and were very involved in their lives spending countless hours at the rink, the ball diamond, and by the court coaching and watching their kids grow up. Later in life, Jane settled into her beloved role as Grammy and Mimi to her grandchildren Kelsy, Mya, Alyssa, Delaney, Duke and Charlie with her whole heart. It was common to see Jane in the kitchen baking with the girls, on the beach hunting for treasurer, hosting sleepovers and supporting the kids sports and activities.

Jane spent 30 years as a registered nurse where she met many lifelong friends. She was involved in community projects and served on the Northwest Regional Health Board. She played piano and guitar sharing in a love of music with her sisters, Dianne and Carol. She was never afraid to engage in debate with her brothers, Don, Jim, Freddy and Michael. Her green thumb was well known as she spent countless hours in her yard and garden, always with new projects for her and Wayne to complete to improve the yard. She was deeply interested in current affairs and politics, not just in Canada but the United States and globally as well. A friendly battle would often ensue between news networks and Wayne’s westerns.

One thing they could always agree on, however, was their love of baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays. From early on, baseball was always important to the family, and she took immense pride in the Pike family’s induction to the Saskatchewan Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. Baseball games were much more than a game to her, they provided a platform for family to discuss the important things in life and we will be forever reminded of that.

She lived her life exactly how she wanted to, starting, and ending in the place that she loved with the people she loved. A blue jay sat on the windowsill with the noon sun glistening into her room on her last day. They are her angels, and her family takes comfort that she is at peace and exactly where she wants to be. Always.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the new Northwest Community Lodge or the Meadow Lake Hospital Foundation.

Thank you.

Pike Family